Can Biden’s plans create more jobs in US factories?

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden will attempt to connect with blue-collar workers on Wednesday when he visits a truck factory in Pennsylvania to advocate for government investments and clean energy as ways to bolster U.S. manufacturing.

The Democrat will visit the Lehigh Valley operating facility for Mack Trucks, a chance to connect with the plant’s 2,500 workers, the majority of whom are unionized. Biden has made manufacturing jobs a priority, and the political future of Democrats next year may hinge on his ability to revitalize a sector that has been steadily losing jobs for more than four decades.

The administration is defending an infrastructure package of $ 973 billion, $ 52 billion for the production of computer chips, massive investments in clean energy and the use of public markets to create jobs in factories. Biden will be briefed on Mack’s electric garbage trucks on Wednesday.

It’s all part of her efforts to raise and talk about her U.S. procurement agenda as well as the infrastructure package, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, previewing the visit.

The president won Lehigh County in the 2020 election, but he faces the perennial challenge of past administrations to revive a manufacturing sector at the heart of American identity. Failure to restore manufacturing jobs could further hurt already struggling industrial cities across the country and possibly jeopardize Democrats’ chances in the 2022 midterm election.

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican, said Biden should siphon unspent money from his $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief program to cover infrastructure investments, instead of relying on tax increases and other sources of income to do so.

Hopefully he will use his visit to learn more about the real physical infrastructure needs of Pennsylvanians and the huge sums of unused COVID funds that are expected to pay for that infrastructure, Toomey said in a statement.

Deindustrialization has been a thorny issue for Democrats seeking voters during the election.

Layoffs of white factory workers have led communities to vote Republican challengers and turn against Democratic incumbents, according to a 2021 research paper from McGill Universities Leonardo Baccini and Georgetown Universities Stephen Weymouth. They found a link between deindustrialization and greater racial division, with white voters interpreting the layoffs as a loss of social status.

Areas with more factory layoffs have also become more pessimistic about the economy as a whole. The trends documented in the research were most pronounced in 2016, when Donald Trump won the White House while emphasizing the identity of blue-collar workers and racial differences.

A challenge for Democrats is that they are not forced to deal with the most recent job losses in manufacturing, but with layoffs that began decades ago.

Biden would benefit from an improvement in employment prospects in manufacturing, Weymouth said. But many economists believe a lot of those jobs are gone for good. And so, this is an uphill battle. There are alternatives: The president can seek a stronger social safety net for people who lose their jobs or their investments in those communities that have declined for decades.

The Biden administration is separately trying to help domestic manufacturers by proposing on Wednesday to increase the amount of U.S.-made products purchased by the federal government.

Administration officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss the measures said they proposed that all products purchased by the government must have 60% of the value of their components made in the United States. The proposal would gradually increase this figure to 75% by 2029, which is well above the threshold of 55% under the current law.

Manufacturing has improved from the depths of more than a year ago during the recession induced by the coronavirus pandemic. Data from the Ministry of Labor shows factories have recovered about two-thirds of the 1.4 million manufacturing jobs lost due to the outbreak. Factory production as tracked by the Federal Reserve is just below its pre-pandemic levels.

But the manufacturing sector, especially the automotive sector, faces serious challenges.

Automakers are constrained by a global shortage of computer chips. Without the chips needed for a modern vehicle, car and truck production fell from an annual rate of 10.79 million at the end of last year to 8.91 million in June, a drop of nearly 18% as measured by the Fed. IHS Market analysts believe that semiconductor supply will not stabilize and resume until the second half of 2022, as mid-term races intensify.

The impact of the chip shortage can spill over into the rest of the economy. Used vehicle prices are up 45.2% from a year ago as there are not enough new cars and trucks available. The administration has been proactive in trying to resolve the issue, arguing for a bill designed to increase semiconductor production in the United States in a way that would also help other manufacturing sectors.

I engage with industry almost daily, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last week in a White House briefing. We need to encourage chipmaking in America. And so, we’re very focused on getting the parts in place to make that happen.

Over the past decades, presidents have pledged to restore factory jobs with little success. Employment in the manufacturing sector peaked in 1979 at nearly 19.6 million jobs, only to slide down with sharp declines after the 2001 recession and the 2007-2009 Great Recession. The figure now stands at 12.3 million.

Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Trump each said their policies would save manufacturing jobs, but none of them broke the long-term trend in a lasting way.

