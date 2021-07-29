UK Opens Doors to Fully Vaccinated US and EU Visitors, No Quarantine Required





Residents of the United States and the European Union will be able to travel to the UK without quarantine from Monday if fully vaccinated, a senior British transport official said on Wednesday.

CABIS BAY, UK – JUNE 10: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waving during a meeting… [+] The G7 summit in June hosted by the UK.

Getty Images Key Facts

People still need to be tested for COVID-19 before coming to the UK and on the second day of their visit.

However, CDC guidelines warn that the UK still has very high Covid-19 levels and US residents should avoid traveling to the UK.

It would be difficult to adopt a different policy in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales as most UK travelers arrive in England and can then travel around the country without restrictions.

chief critic

How does the UK government know that someone traveling from the US has had a double vaccination? Welsh leader Mark Drakeford asked in an interview with the BBC. He also pointed out that in the United States there is no standard way to prove that someone has been vaccinated.

Things to note

As of Wednesday afternoon, the CDC has not changed its recommendations for travel to the UK, last updated on July 19th. It was also the day the UK lifted masking, social distancing and occupancy limits for bars and nightclubs.

main background

Travel between the US and the UK is a huge source of economic activity in both countries, putting pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift restrictions, even as cases of COVID-19 in the UK and US (and EU) started to rise into the stratosphere in June. early July. According to the Department of Commerce, the UK visited more foreign countries in 2019 than any other foreign country, and the UK was the most sought-after international destination for US travelers. Prior to the pandemic, British Airways routes between JFK and London Heathrow were the most profitable routes in the world, according to aviation analytics firm OAG.

big number

6.7. Compared to the world on Tuesday, the UK’s average Covid-19 rate was 482 per million people, several times higher, according to Our World In Data. The per capita infection rate of COVID-19 in the United States and the European Union is 2.6 times and 2.2 times higher than the global seven-day average, respectively.

