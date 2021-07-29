US Senate advances bipartisan infrastructure bill worth about $ 1 trillion





WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) – A bipartisan infrastructure investment bill of around $ 1 trillion was introduced in the United States Senate on Wednesday, taking a key step that pushes emerging legislation forward into formal debate and possible adoption.

The Senate voted 67-32 to take the first procedural step towards the debate on the measure which has the support of Democratic President Joe Biden.

The bipartisan agreement, which follows months of negotiations, won the support of 48 Democrats, two independents and 17 Republicans in this first procedural vote.

Additional procedural votes and debate on the bill itself were expected, possibly in the weekend or beyond.

Democrats intend the bill – which includes funding for roads, bridges, broadband, and other physical infrastructure – to be the first in a pair of packages, followed by a large package “d $ 3.5 trillion ‘human infrastructure’ that faces fierce Republican opposition and some dissent. among moderate Democrats.

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Senator Rob Portman, the two main Senate negotiators, announced the deal separately to reporters on Wednesday.

Republicans blocked a similar move last week, saying details had not been spelled out. In the latest bill, details on transit and broadband were still being finalized, but lawmakers said the legislation would be completed soon.

A street is closed due to road works in Jersey City, New Jersey, United States on March 31, 2021.

“We are delighted to have an agreement,” Sinema said. “We have completed most of the text, so we will publish it and then update it as these final elements are finalized.”

The deal includes $ 110 billion for roads, $ 73 billion for electricity grid spending, $ 66 billion for railways, $ 65 billion to expand broadband access, $ 55 billion for drinking water, $ 50 billion for environmental resilience, $ 39 billion for public transport and $ 25 billion for airports. , said the White House.

Responding to a concern about funding among Republican lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Portman said the package was “more than paid for” and added: “We look forward to moving forward and to have a healthy debate “.

Officials said the package would be funded through a combination of measures. The largest was redirecting $ 205 billion in COVID-19 relief funds. Another was to claw back $ 50 billion in fraudulently paid unemployment benefits during the pandemic and get states to return unused federal unemployment funds, raising an additional $ 50 billion.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden has said he is investigating whether COVID-19 spending for hospital and nursing home providers is being tapped, hospital admissions of the highly contagious Delta variant being increasing. “I am gathering facts,” he said.

BIDEN’S AGENDA

The bipartisan bill is a key part of Biden’s broader domestic policy agenda. Democratic leaders plan to move forward with a massive $ 3.5 trillion budget “reconciliation” program. Republicans have vowed to oppose the effort, and Sinema sounded lukewarm about it in remarks to the Arizona Republic newspaper in his state on Wednesday.

The bipartisan bill will propose $ 550 billion in new spending, according to a White House fact sheet, up from $ 579 billion in a framework negotiators outlined weeks ago.

Reporting by David Morgan and Susan Cornwell, additional reporting by David Shepardson and Richard Cowan; edited by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis, Aurora Ellis, David Gregorio, Diane Craft and Cynthia Osterman

