Washington County First in US to Ban New Fossil Fuel Infrastructure | Washington state





A county in Washington state became the first such jurisdiction in the United States to ban new fossil fuel infrastructure, following a long battle over the impact of oil refineries on the local community.

In a vote on Tuesday night, Whatcom County Council unanimously passed a measure banning the construction of new refineries, coal-fired power plants and other fossil-fuel-related infrastructure. The ordinance also places new restrictions on existing fossil fuel installations, such as the requirement that any additional planetary heating gas emitted by any expansion be offset.

Whatcom County is located in the far northwest of Washington State, adjacent to the Canadian border and on the edge of the Salish Sea. The county is home to two of the states five oil refineries, with BP and Phillips 66 overseeing the facilities at the Cherry Point Complex which refines much of the oil from Canada and Alaska that is then distributed along the states west coast. -United.

There won’t be any new refineries, they won’t be able to get permits to export their product and while we will still have these dinosaur facilities already here, it will be more difficult for them to grow, said Todd Donovan, who is serving his second term on the council and was a major proponent of the new rule. The future is clearly in renewable energies.

The ban is the culmination of a years-long struggle to curb fossil fuel activity in the county to help address the climate crisis and reduce air pollution. A huge coal export facility, which would have moved 50 million tonnes of coal per year, was proposed for Cherry Point, but was ultimately blocked in 2016 following fears expressed by the local Lummi Nation that it destroyed the peach.

Donovan said residents of the county were increasingly alarmed by the environmental fallout from fossil fuel activity, including impacts on fishing and local killer whales.

We just had our hottest day on record a few days ago, the salmon are disappearing, the glaciers are melting so much that you look at Mount Baker near here and you see bare rock where there was ice. , did he declare. With all the fires and heat, people are connecting the dots that it is about climate change caused by fossil fuels. It galvanized them.

The fossil fuel industry had previously tried to block any further restrictions on its activities in Whatcom County, pumping money into local elections and claiming the move would cost several thousand jobs. More recently, however, the industry has entered into talks about how the new restrictions would work.

Washington’s energy industry believes continued capital investment in existing refining operations is necessary to ensure the safe, technologically advanced and clean production of transportation fuels, Holli Johnson, director of northern external affairs -west for the Western States Petroleum Association. Johnson added that association members are the main engine of economic growth and prosperity and help fund local schools and health facilities through tax revenues.

This relatively liberal enclave on the Washington coast may be the first to shut down the fossil fuel industry, but environmentalists hope it will prompt other jurisdictions to follow suit, then pushing the federal government to rapidly phase out oil, coal and gas to avoid exacerbating the ravages of the climate crisis, which is fueling huge heatwaves, droughts and fires in the western United States, as well as flooding in the United States. Germany to China.

To date, Joe Bidens’ administration has suspended new oil and gas drilling on public land and tried to accelerate the growth of renewables, but refused to set an end point for fossil fuels. Republicans, meanwhile, remain staunch supporters of the industry.

It’s a huge moment, it challenges the narrative that has been the failing of the last century that new fossil fuel infrastructure is inevitable and will always be built, said Matt Krogh, an activist with the environmental group Stand.earth who lives in Whatcom County. . There is a tipping point where if enough communities take action, we’ll see Washington DC take notice.

