Citizen advice that over 5 million people in the UK lost or had their parcels stolen last year | courier/delivery business





According to Citizens Advice, over 5 million people lost or stolen their parcels last year. The group has asked the government to impose fines on companies that continue to fail to deliver as part of a comprehensive overhaul of the sector.

Currently, only Royal Mail is fined for poor service, but after surveys showed customers experienced a variety of delivery issues, the charity said the same sanctions should apply to the entire industry. It claimed that 10 parcels were lost or stolen in one minute in the last 12 months.

Citizens Advice said 38% of all adults in the UK had received an Sorry Card despite the fact that nearly 20 million people were at home last year. Delivery drivers, pressed for time, said they did not wait a few more seconds for the door to be answered and left their parcels in unsafe places such as the doorstep or trash cans.

Especially affecting the elderly, people with disabilities and people with small children, he added, the problem is partly due to unrealistic delivery schedules that courier companies impose on drivers.

The highly competitive industry had a poor reputation for its services even before the pandemic, and the boom in online shopping has made it difficult for many businesses to cope. Consumers can pay as little as 3.67 for door-to-door delivery, and large retailers pay much less.

In November, Citizens Advice said complaints about the sector had tripled since the pandemic began.

Matthew Upton, Charity Policy Director, said: For parcel delivery, the choice lies with the retailer, not the person receiving the parcel. So if you find a parcel under the bushes or behind a trash can, it’s easy to blame the hard-working individual drivers. But the reality is that these flaws are built into the system.

Upton said the combination of overworked drivers, no reward pathways and lack of punishment for poor service means a lack of meaningful protection for consumers.

Citizen Advice said Ofcom should empower all shipping companies to extend penalties to take appropriate steps to keep parcels safe and there should be a better compensation system for consumers with lost parcels.

In the past 12 months, 1 in 3 consumers who have experienced shipping problems said they did not file a complaint because they did not believe it would become a problem.

The charity has also urged drivers to provide better employment protection.

One driver explained that he had taken over, saying he had to make 80 deliveries a day. But once started, the workload grew unrealistically fast to 180 per day. Thanks to that, he delivered each parcel in less than two minutes.

Addressing the tremendous pressure on drivers and taking the company accountable is a real way to improve this essential service for the millions of people who depend on it, Upton said.

