Putin to dramatically reduce U.S. diplomatic footprint in Russia





Government of Russian President Vladimir Putin is forcing the US diplomatic mission to Russia to stop employing foreign nationals in any capacity from next week, cutting embassy and consulate staff by around 90% Americans and leaving only a small crew of American diplomats to manage relations with one of Washington’s main geopolitical rivals.

Russia’s decision to ban the US embassy and consulates from hiring foreign nationals was first announced in late April and will go into effect on August 1. The move will leave around 120 officials working in Moscow, without any locally hired staff known as foreign military nationals. This is a drop from the roughly 350 U.S. diplomats and 1,900 foreign service nationals who ran the U.S. embassy in Moscow and consulates across Russia a decade ago, according to current and former U.S. diplomats. . U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said in an interview with NPR earlier this month that approximately 1,200 people worked for the U.S. mission in 2017.

The soon-to-be-implemented restrictions illustrate how much US-Russian relations have fallen in recent years, even as the Biden administration tries to keep the door to improving bilateral relations at least slightly open.

As the August 1 deadline approaches, some U.S. diplomats in the State Department are growing frustrated with the Biden administration for not issuing a more forceful response to Russian restrictions. The Biden administration has not indicated that it will take steps to retaliate, including reducing the number of Russian diplomats stationed at its consulates in Houston or New York or at its embassy in Washington.

Seasoned diplomats and other experts say the new restrictions will virtually destroy the ability of U.S. missions to carry out routine diplomatic work, from political engagement to visa and consular services, given the importance of local recruitments for U.S. daily functions of an embassy. . Sullivan said in an interview last month that the last two remaining consulates in Russia, in Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok, would suspend their operations due to staff cuts.

Scott Rauland, a former career US foreign service officer who had served as the US consul general in Yekaterinburg, described it as a blow to US diplomacy in Russia. At the very least, Russia has managed to hamper our entire diplomatic infrastructure there in the short term, he said. For these consulates, it could take years to make them fully functional again.

Heather Conley, an expert on Russia and Europe at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the new restrictions reflected a new low point in US-Russian relations.

Despite deteriorating relations with Moscow, US President Joe Biden has attempted to reconnect with former Cold War rival on some diplomatic fronts, including arms control talks, efforts to revive the nuclear deal Iran and the future of Afghanistan after the US military withdrawal. . Notably, Biden agreed to lift new US sanctions on a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2, in an attempt to mend US ties with Berlin, but which also opened up the president to attacks from lawmakers. Republicans that he’s too gentle with Russia.

Biden met with Putin in June in Geneva, where Biden called for a predictable and rational relationship with Russia and sought to establish ground rules for how the two countries engage. The summit came after Biden in March sparked a diplomatic split with Putin when he called the Russian president a killer. Russia recalled its US envoy, Anatoly Antonov, for consultations soon after. He returned to Washington in June.

Despite these efforts, many experts believe relationships remain on a downward spiral with little to no stalling. They point to a series of high-profile cyber attacks on US infrastructure attributed to Kremlin-backed hackers and mysterious health problems faced by US diplomats and intelligence officials that some experts believe Russian government agents are behind.

In a speech to U.S. intelligence officials on Tuesday, Biden said Putin is increasingly dangerous as his country declines on the world stage. He’s sitting at the top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and oil wells and nothing else. Nothing else, Biden said. Their economy is what? the eighth smallest in the world, now the largest in the world? He knows she knows he’s in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous, in my opinion.

With only a fraction of the staff it once had, Conley said, the U.S. Embassy will struggle to perform most basic diplomatic functions as it tries to deal with the increasingly strained ties between the two countries. It’s really crippling the US’s reporting capabilities across Russia and preventing us from understanding what’s going on there, and it also cripples our ability to maintain people-to-people contact, which is so essential when our governments struggle. in their relationships, she said.

The State Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.

Rauland, along with several other current diplomats who spoke to Foreign Policy on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, described foreign service nationals as essential to the day-to-day operations of an embassy or from a consulate and as a vital channel for American diplomats to local populations.

Most U.S. diplomatic outposts rely heavily on local employees for day-to-day operations. They provide everything from language and translation skills to cultural advice, administrative work, plumbing and electrical maintenance.

Where it really hurts is [there will be] no local expert to advise US officers on complex political and economic issues, Rauland said. Foreign service officers come and go every few years, but local staff are the institutional memory of the embassy, ​​he said.

