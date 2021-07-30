UK Listed Companies Report 7.2 Billion in Dividends and Share Repurchases Combined | Oil





UK-listed companies announced Thursday a total of 7.2 billion in dividends and share buybacks as the economic recovery and easing COVID-19 fears will allow companies to resume paying sufficient dividends to investors.

Big oil and miners led the dividend jackpot, and mining company Anglo-American disclosed its largest dividend totaling $4.1 billion after reporting its strongest semi-annual profit in its 104-year history. Similar moves from Shell, beverage company Diageo and Lloyds Banking Group helped end the day with a bountiful day for shareholders.

Environmentalists may blame the return of big profits to the mining industry, but investors have welcomed the payout. Investors took a hit last year as the pandemic forced businesses to curb spending and cut dividends to conserve cash. Vaccine launches and gradual easing of Covid restrictions have helped boost consumer spending and some travel, giving hope that economic recovery is on the horizon.

Danny Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Investors are struggling to dispel concerns about rising inflation and the coronavirus outbreak, but the plentiful returns of some UK conglomerates have done their best to offset this. A day that investors have been longing for amid all the gloom and anxiety of the past few months, and a day that will evoke confidence that the recovery through capital R is well underway.

According to researcher Link Group, quarterly dividend payments as of distribution rather than announcement are still below the pre-crisis average of $29.4 billion. However, they have already reached 25.7 billion, up 51.2% in the three months to June compared to 2020. Rising commodity prices that lifted miners and oil majors, Bank of England’s gradual removal of Covid dividend cap Britain’s largest banks led the increase.

This trend continues as international oil prices soaring helped Shell report its highest profit in two years on Thursday, allowing its board to raise its dividend by nearly 40% and initiate a $2 billion buyback of its shares. has been Meanwhile, a boom in home buying and a recovery in consumer spending have boosted Lloyds Banking Group’s economic forecast, earning shareholders a total payout of 473 million and announcing resumption of dividends.

Beverage company Diageo, which owns brands such as Johnnie Walker whiskey and Smirnoff vodka, has announced a total of 1 billion share buybacks and dividends.

David Smith, fund manager at Henderson High Income Trust, said companies that showed strong rebounds in earnings and cash flow returned to good dividends earlier than our initial expectations. In addition, the outlook for total market dividend growth for the remainder of the year is positive as dividends from the mining sector increase significantly and restrictions on bank payments are removed.

Earlier this week, miner Rio Tinto announced the largest interim dividend in history, with plans to pay out $9.1 billion to shareholders. Meanwhile, Barclays said on Wednesday that it plans to buy back up to 500 million shares from investors, while paying a 2p semi-annual dividend per share, giving investors a total return of 800 million won.

However, other industries, including aviation and hospitality, are still struggling to recover. Other sectors appear to have been hit a bit more, said Nick Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. The travel sector, for example, has historically paid reasonable dividends.[but] The airline isn’t coming back any time soon.

Even if travel rebounds, more work is needed to repair the balance sheet before the airline can consider a dividend as it will have to pay off the massive debt it has built up during the COVID-19 crisis, Haiett said. He warned that it could take years for total dividends to return to pre-pandemic levels.

