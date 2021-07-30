Unemployed Kenyan nurses have been given the opportunity to work in the UK under the new Kenya-British health agreement.





Kenya’s unemployed nurses and health workers will have the opportunity to work in the UK as part of a new initiative requested by the Kenyan government and launched today (29 July) by President Kenyatta during his visit to London.

In the knowledge and expertise sharing program, Kenyan health professionals and health managers will benefit from a unique pathway to work in the UK before working in the Kenya health sector. The agreement is open to Kenyan surplus healthcare workers who are qualified but unemployed, and ensure that the process is managed in Kenya’s benefit.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid and Kenya Labor Cooperation Minister Simon Chelugui have signed an agreement with the UK National Health Service on the recruitment of Kenyans. On the third day after President Kenyattas visited London, it was the day he visited the Royal College of Physicians. This special program was made at the request of the Kenyan government to convert currently unemployed nurses into jobs.

The president also witnessed the signing of the Kenya-UK Health Alliance, which will teach hospitals collaborating on health partnerships and unite universities in the UK and Kenyan institutions.

One of the key partnerships is improving cancer care for Kenyans thanks to a partnership between Kenyatta University Education Research and Referral Hospital and the University of Manchester/Christie NHS Foundation Trust. This will help improve cancer prevention and management in Kenya and promote cancer treatment hubs in Kenya.

Jane Marriott, UK High Commissioner for Kenya, said:

Our health partnership with Kenya is 30 years old and is getting stronger this month. This new contract for healthcare workers allows us to further share our skills and expertise and is a fantastic opportunity for Kenyans to work in the UK.

From COVID-19 vaccines and genome sequencing to exchanges for cancer research and treatment to help Kenya treat more cancer patients at home, the UK has a long and proud history of supporting Kenya’s health sector. The signing of the Kenya-UK Health Alliance when President Kenyatta visited the UK is the latest chapter in our thriving partnership.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said:

We have a historically respectful relationship with Kenya. This was strengthened by working closely with Kenya during the pandemic and sharing UK vaccine doses to support Kenya in its fight against COVID-19.

Our medical agreement will benefit both countries by making the most of the UK and Kenyan medical expertise, exchanging knowledge and training to provide first-class healthcare.

This comes after UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and Kenya Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced UK support for Kenya’s COVID-19 response as part of a health partnership signed during their visit to Nairobi. January 2021.

On July 28, Prime Minister Johnson confirmed the donation of 817,000 COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Kenya. Half the adoption, half the UK donation. COVID-19 variant. Kenyan and British scientists from KEMRI and Oxford University have been closely involved in the development of the AstraZeneca vaccine through vaccine trials through KEMRI Kilifi.

Note to editors

The special move for Kenyan nurses to come to the UK was part of a request by the Kenyan government to utilize qualified but unemployed health care workers in Kenya. The exact number of people who will go to the UK and the visa process will be confirmed within the next three months. Kenya and the UK have signed a reciprocal agreement on health workforce cooperation providing mutual knowledge exchange and capacity building. Both countries seek to benefit from each other’s experience and comparative strengths in the medical field.

The NHS in the UK has 894 Kenyans who fill all roles. This makes Kenyans the 30th largest nationality group in the NHS. The positive economic impacts resulting from a well-managed migration include:

Evidence that where jobs could lead to global opportunities (such as nursing), more people will be trained in their home countries than without global opportunities;

The money that people abroad send home is significant. In the Philippines, remittances account for about 10% of the country’s GDP. And

Some countries utilize recruitment or management fees to recruit. This can be reinvested in employment or further training in the local health sector.

The launch of the Kenya-UK Health Alliance formalizes all collaborations and partnerships between non-governmental organizations on health such as universities, hospitals and research institutions. Kenya includes: Kishii University; Edgerton University; University of Nairobi; Maceno University. Given the growing cancer burden in Kenya, developing comprehensive cancer services for the country and the entire East African region is an essential part of this program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/unemployed-kenyan-nurses-given-chance-to-work-in-the-uk-under-new-kenya-uk-health-agreements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos