Foreign control of North Sea oil licenses threatens UK net zero target | Oil





Foreign controls on North Sea oil licenses could jeopardize Britain’s plans to reach net zero emissions.

The study shows that state-owned fossil fuel companies and private equity firms are increasing their control over North Sea oil, raising concerns about the government’s ability to halt fossil fuel production and ensure a just diversion for workers.

More than a third of the North Sea’s licensed territories are now increasingly dominated by China, Russia and the Middle East, according to a study by the Common Wealth think tank and a study by the climate journal Desmog.

Unlike oil majors, many of these companies do not face public scrutiny, have no shareholder liability, and do not have to have the same level of corporate governance as major publicly traded companies.

Activists say the UK’s plan to quickly and fairly transition to a low-carbon economy is potentially catastrophic, despite efforts by the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) to shake up the industry.

Common Wealths director Mathew Lawrence said a revolution was underway in the North Sea. Depending on who owns the UK’s oil and gas assets, the way we secure a fossil-free future is changing dramatically.

Petroleum majors like BP and Shell have begun to retreat from the North Sea in recent years, leading to a sharp rise in the number of private equity firms and state-owned companies acquiring licenses, which could pose new challenges for industry regulators. According to data from Rystad Energy, the share of total production by private companies in the North Sea in 2010 was only 8%, but by 2020 it has risen to 30%.

Lawrence said these companies are generally less transparent and insulated from public pressure to pose urgent strategic issues to the UK government, and will probably demand the return of democratic control and planning over the UK’s natural resources.

According to a Channel 4 News investigation, Steve Brown, CEO of North Sea oil minnow Orcadian Energy, found a deleted tweet claiming that the global effort to achieve the Paris Agreement target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050 was insane. . The currently deleted personal tweets are believed to have been posted before being listed on the London Junior Stock Exchange last month.

A spokesperson for Orcadian Energy told Channel 4 that what individuals believe is irrelevant and what really matters is the important work Orcadian Energy has done to make the proposed development plan as clean as possible.

OGA was established to help the North Sea maximize its economic recovery from the North Sea, but it also serves to reduce emissions and help industries transition to a zero-carbon future.

OGA is now obligated to help the UK achieve its net zero goal, so as ownership changes, strong oversight and action from regulators is important to support the sector’s justifiable transition, Lawrence said.

Many environmentalists worry that regulators are lacking the swift action needed to tackle the emissions problem within the next decade. But each year, the total emissions of oil basins are as high as the carbon produced by coal-fired power plants.

The UK government has included up to $16 billion in joint government and private sector investments in a new licensing round for oil and gas wells in the North Sea. Senior climate negotiators fear that this could undermine the government ahead of Cop26, an important UN summit that the UK will host in Glasgow in November.

A spokesperson for OGA said the recently updated strategy requires oil and gas companies to operate in a manner consistent with their net-zero ambitions.

Let the industry explain its emission reduction targets and energy transition commitments. The UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) is one of the most stringent regulatory systems in the world, he said.

Other countries, including Denmark and France, are halting investment in new fossil fuel production, and in May the International Energy Agency said the development and development of new oil and gas fields would be expected this year if the world were to stay within safe limits of the world. Said it should be stopped. heating.

Common Wealth reports include Korea National Oil Corporation, Equinor of Norway, China National Offshore Oil Corporation, Russian company Gazprom, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) This highlights the involvement of several large state-owned enterprises in the North Sea.

Among the private companies involved is Ineos, a chemical company owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s wealthiest men. Others include Neo Energy, Tailwind and Siccar Point.

Siccar Point owns most of the Cambo oil licenses near Shetland and is in a legal battle with oil company Shell over plans to explore additional reserves to extend the project. Greenpeace has threatened to take legal action against the government if it approves the plan after promising to suspend new oil exploration permits that do not align with Britain’s climate targets.

In response, a government spokesperson said: We are working hard to reduce the demand for fossil fuels, but demand for oil and gas will continue for years to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/29/foreign-control-of-north-sea-oil-licences-threatens-uks-net-zero-goal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

