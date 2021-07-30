US Senate funds Afghan resettlement to US and Capitol Hill security | Taliban news





The emergency bill would authorize an additional 8,000 visas and provide $ 500 million to help resettle Afghans who aided American troops and civilians.

An emergency spending bill passed by the Senate 98-0 on Thursday would increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the war in Afghanistan. It would also strengthen security on Capitol Hill and repay overdue debts from the January 6 insurgency.

Democrats and Republicans reached a deal on the legislation this week, saying the money is urgently needed for the Capitol Police and for translators and others who have worked closely with US government troops and civilians in Afghanistan.

The bill relaxes some visa requirements, which lawmakers say is particularly pressing as the U.S. military withdrawal enters its final weeks and Afghan allies face possible retaliation from the Taliban.

The bill would authorize an additional 8,000 visas and provide $ 500 million for emergency transportation for Afghans, housing and other essential services.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that the process of relocating Afghan allies would begin before the end of this month.

This is a global, whole-of-government effort, 24/7, she said, adding that in consideration of their safety and security and privacy Afghan special immigrants and their families, they weren’t going to discuss or confirm the details of the flights at this point. time.

Alabama Senator Richard Shelby, a prominent Republican who negotiated legislation with Democrats, said it would be a shame not to help Afghan allies and that they could be killed by the Taliban during the withdrawal of the United States.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said senators intend to keep our country’s promises to brave Afghans who have taken great risks to help America and our partners fight terrorists.

The House overwhelmingly passed a separate law last week to provide visas, 407-16. US President Joe Biden has decreed the end of the US military role in Afghanistan by September 11. The Pentagon says the troop withdrawal is over 95% complete and is due to be completed by Aug.31.

The White House issued a statement of support for the legislation, saying the Biden administration supports security improvements on Capitol Hill and remains committed to supporting the Afghan people, including fulfilling our commitment to Afghan nationals who have worked for or on behalf of the US government.

The House is expected to vote on the legislation in the coming days and send it to Biden for his signature.

Financing of the Capitol after the riots

Money for the Capitol, including salaries for the Police, the National Guard and to better secure the windows and doors around the building, comes more than six months after the violent insurgency of supporters of former President Donald Trumps and is reduced compared to a bill passed by the House and previous Democratic Proposals.

Democrats have said if Congress does not pass the bill, money will start to run out for officer salaries by August and the National Guard may have to cancel some training programs.

The passage of the bills comes after four police officers who repelled rioters in the Jan.6 attack testified at a moving House hearing on Tuesday and detailed the medieval battle in which they were brutally beaten and verbally assaulted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Wednesday that the hearing may have pushed the Senate to act bipartisanly to pass the legislation.

A more generous bill was narrowly passed by the House in May, but no Republican backed it and some Liberal Democrats voted against it. In the Senate, Republicans rejected Leahys’ previous $ 3.7 billion proposal before negotiating the final version.

The legislation would strengthen the personal protection of lawmakers who have seen death threats increase since the insurgency, install new security cameras around the complex, and replace riot gear that police lost in the fighting that day. .

It would also fund further intelligence gathering and bolster welfare and trauma support for the Capitol Police, as many troops are still suffering as a result of the attack. And that would reimburse the National Guard $ 521 million for the thousands of soldiers who protected the Capitol for more than four months after the siege.

Unlike previous proposals, the legislation would not provide money for a temporary fence in the event of another attack or create a new rapid reaction force within the police or military that could respond to the events of the Capitol. Police were overwhelmed on January 6 as the National Guard took hours to arrive.

