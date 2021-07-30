US studies Internet access for Cubans; more sanctions





MEXICO CITY (AP) US President Joe Biden will meet with Cuban-American leaders on Friday to discuss recent social protests in Cuba, the possibility of further sanctions against his government and options to provide Internet access to the people of the islands.

The afternoon meeting at the White House, scheduled for the Associated Press by an administration official, will take place nearly three weeks after the unusual July 11 protests in which thousands of Cubans descended on the streets of Havana and other cities to protest against product shortages, power outages and government policies. These were the first such events since the 1990s.

Among the people who will meet Biden is Yotuel Romero, one of the authors of the song Patria y vida! which has become something of an anthem for the protests, said the official, who requested anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss the plans in public.

Also in attendance will be L. Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMerge Americas; Ana Sofa Pelez, founder of the Miami Freedom Project, and former Miami Mayor Manny Daz, among others.

The White House did not provide further details, merely saying that new sanctions will be discussed as well as ways to establish Internet access for the Cuban people.

Internet access is a sensitive issue in Cuba. In the days leading up to the recent protests, calls for anti-government protests were made on social media. The Cuban government said anti-Castro groups in the United States had used social media, especially Twitter, to campaign against him and criticized Twitter for doing nothing to stop him.

Internet service was cut off at some point during the July 11 protest, although Cuban authorities did not explicitly acknowledge that they had done so.

Some U.S. leaders, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have said the White House should do something to maintain internet service in Cuba, including using balloons as Wi-Fi hotspots for the population.

Jos Miguel Vivanco, Human Rights Watchs director for the Americas, said protecting internet access in Cuba must be a top priority for the Biden administration.

The growing internet access on the island was a real revolution that allowed people to communicate, organize protests and report abuse almost immediately – which would have been impossible a few years ago, a- he told the AP.

Regarding the sanctions, Vivanco said their value is mostly symbolic, as it is unrealistic to think that they alone will change the situation on the island. He said one way to stop human rights violations in Cuba is through multilateral and coordinated condemnation, as well as a move towards a policy ending the current embargo.

In addition to the internet, the Biden administration is examining proposals by American supporters of trade with Cuba that would allow Cuban Americans to send money to loved ones on the island.

Biden and others have rejected outright restoration of remittances because of a percentage of transaction fees paid to the government. But according to a proposal under consideration, transfer agents would waive those fees until the end of the year, supporters say.

The proposal would have to be approved by the Cuban government, however, and it is not at all clear that it would agree.

Last week, the US government announced sanctions against Cuban Armed Forces Minister Lvaro Lpez Miera and the Interior Ministry’s special brigade known as the Black Berets for participating in the arrest of protesters. .

International organizations have severely criticized the Cuban government, which said that while people affected by the country’s crisis were participating in the protests, there were also criminals who were taking advantage of the situation to create unrest. Sometimes the demonstrations turned into vandalism with looting, theft and clashes with the police.

Government supporters also took to the streets to defend the authorities and the revolution.

So far, it is not known how many people have been detained in total, although judicial authorities have said there have been 19 trials involving 59 people.

