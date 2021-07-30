Is the UK lagging behind in greening its cities? | Air pollution





Many cities around the world are redesigning themselves for the 21st century, but will the UK lag behind?

A report by the UK’s Environment Agency suggests that pressure on the UK’s urban environment is likely to increase. Eight out of ten call the area home, and the city’s population is expected to grow by 18% by 2036 compared to 2011. Although cities and the air we breathe in cities have improved significantly since the 1950s, progress on particle pollution has stalled in recent years. In 2019, three-quarters of UK reporting areas still failed the legal restrictions on nitrogen dioxide set in 1999.

The burden is not too heavy. Air pollution is more severe in racially diverse areas and in areas with young children. Our poorest communities have more air pollution but the least, and the first decade of this century has widened the air pollution gap between the richest and the poorest. The poorest people also tend to live closest to garbage dumps and polluted rivers and streams and face more risk from flooding.

These may seem like intractable problems on their own, but realizing their connections and solving them together can simplify the solution. For example, our city’s pavement and runway areas add to the urban heat island and flash flooding. Our polluted roads and rivers are linked with runoff from street drains and road traffic that pollutes our air, creating noise that disturbs our peace.

In 1829, John Claudius Loudon proposed an extended London designed as concentric circles of urban areas and open green spaces, no more than half a mile from where they could breathe. Today, Barcelona is creating a superblock by converting road space into green space, providing a public square and green street to every home within 200 meters.

Greenery can be designed for wildlife and can also help runoff. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has been re-elected for 2020 and has promised a city with shops, cafes, parks, sports facilities, health centers, schools and workplaces within 15 minutes on foot or by bike. Melbourne wrote the same idea in its planning policy.

This change is even more urgent as changes in employment patterns post-coronavirus could mean that more people work from home in the suburbs, where public transport and local shops are not well served. For most people in Europe, our cities and towns are not designed for the transportation of cars that are strangled today. They were mostly deployed decades or even more than a century ago before mass ownership of cars. Our city is built for walking, biking and public transport. Reproducing a city with low traffic may not be as difficult as you might think.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jul/30/is-the-uk-lagging-behind-in-greening-its-cities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos