Pedestrian priority as UK announces highway code changes | road transport





The UK Transport Minister has announced changes to the highway code, including putting pedestrians at the top of the new road user class.

The proposed changes, which are expected to be approved by Congress in the fall, will give pedestrians priority at intersections, as well as raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.

It is offered by the Department for Transport (DfT) as part of a 338m package to promote biking and walking across the country.

The increased funding aims to encourage the public to make sustainable travel choices to clean the air and make cities greener. DfT said the investment will also be used for infrastructure upgrades, such as the construction of hundreds of miles of new bike paths.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said: “Over the past year, millions of us have learned that biking and walking are the best way to stay healthy, relieve congestion on our roads and for the environment. As we build a greener environment from the pandemic, we decided to continue this trend by making active travel easier and safer for everyone.

This 338m package marks the beginning of what promises to be a great summer of biking and walking, allowing more people to opt for sustainable travel that cleans our air and makes our cities greener.

The DfT said the new version of the highway law would include a class of road users that would ensure that those who can do the most damage, such as vehicles, have the greatest responsibility for reducing the risk they pose to others.

The announcement was welcomed by the walking charity Living Streets, which says the proposed changes will rebalance road user responsibility.

Stephen Edwards, Interim CEO of Living Streets, said: Current highway regulations treat children and truck drivers walking to school as if they were equally responsible for the safety of themselves and others. These changes will correct that balance.

Walkers pose the least road hazard, but often come at a cost. The road users who are most likely to cause the most damage should take the greatest responsibility for reducing the risk they pose.

Whether we drive or bike, we are all pedestrians. These proposed revisions will benefit all of us.

