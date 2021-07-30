American coronavirus: If we want kids to go back to school and the economy to thrive, more Americans need to get vaccinated, expert says





CNN –

The United States faces a pivotal moment in the battle against the coronavirus, as vaccination rates remain stubbornly low in places and the Delta variant accelerates the rise in Covid-19 cases: it must do all it can to increase vaccinations or risk aggravating the impacts of the pandemic.

If we want to keep our children in school, if we want to protect the economy, if we want our country to go through this pandemic, we must do nothing to make sure people get vaccinated, said the US surgeon general. , Dr. Vivek Murthy. Anderson Cooper told CNN.

As the number of new cases grows in 48 states, data from Johns Hopkins University shows, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all federal employees except the military must certify that they are vaccinated against Covid-19 or face strict protocols including once or twice weekly testing, masking and other mitigating measures.

Data is already showing the difference between areas with high and low vaccination rates.

Average hospitalization rates are nearly three times higher in states that have fully vaccinated less than half of their residents compared to those that have vaccinated more than half of their residents, according to a CNN analysis of federal data . And rates of Covid-19 cases and deaths over the past week are more than twice as high among states that have vaccinated less than half of their residents, on average.

With only 49.4% of Americans fully vaccinated, former US surgeon general Dr Jerome Adams said Thursday he expected more closures as the Delta variant continued to spread. And with some mask and vaccine mandates already in place, Murthy expects more to be added.

The private sector is already working to create verification systems, Murthy said. What we’re going to see more and more, Anderson, in the weeks and months to come is, I believe, that we are going to see more universities, more hospitals, more businesses, more retail establishments seeking to put in place rules to require people to get vaccinated.

These kinds of mandates can make the difference in motivating Americans to get vaccinated, Dr Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said Thursday. Jha said other measures will help the United States manage transmission in the short term, but vaccination warrants will be part of the long-term solution.

I wish we had done these warrants a month earlier, Jha added. They would have made a bigger difference, but even doing it now will help.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images

Freshman Daniel Cano, 5, and his mother, Sonia Cano, walk past Covid-19 precaution / social distancing and handwashing signs during a LA Unified “meet and greet” with his medical advisers.

Not only is the variant considered to be much more transmissible than other strains, but an internal report presented to the CDC indicates that it can cause more serious illness and can be just as easily transmitted by vaccinated people as by unvaccinated people when it causes breakthrough infections.

The document, a slideshow first obtained by The Washington Post, appears to provide data to support the controversial decision of CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to change the agency’s guidelines on the use of masks.

He says the Delta variant is about as transmissible as chickenpox, with each person infected infecting an average of eight or nine others. The original line was about as transmissible as the common cold, with each infected person transmitting the virus to about two other people on average.

Some states are seeing the consequences of the spread of the virus unfold.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced he is restoring the public health emergency due to the increase in Covid cases.

Whenever you encounter staff shortages in hospitals. Each time, today I believe, his four Covid patients who are waiting in the ambulances to be able to find a hospital to go to. This constitutes an emergency and a public health crisis, Hutchinson said.

In central Florida, Advent Health said it had around 1,000 Covid-19 patients on Thursday, surpassing the January peak of around 900, according to a press release.

In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice said the state Covid-19 task force will begin assessing state PPE and readiness for hospitals and nursing homes.

Justice said the state would work with Pfizer to conduct a battlefield assessment of the effectiveness of the vaccine’s antibodies in fighting the Delta variant.

The enemy is coming, and the enemy is this Delta variant, Justice said.

Amid the wave, the conversation turned to whether boosters will be needed to improve vaccine protection, but many experts say the time is far away.

Booster shots will come, better advice on who needs serological testing, when you check for antibodies, which ones you check, these will all come, said Dr Joseph Kanter, head of public health at the Department of Health. from Louisiana on a call from the Association of State and Territory Health Workers.

I don’t think that changes anything about what we need to do right now, which is mainly to increase the base of the generally vaccinated population.

Dr Nirav Shah, president of ASTHO and director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, agreed. To be frank with you, at the moment I’m really focused on getting the first doses from people, rather than the third doses, Shah said.

Any decision on a booster dose depends on more data, a senior member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory board, Dr. Paul Offit, told CNN on Thursday.

It’s possible the United States will know by late summer or early fall, Murthy said. We have followed more than 20 cohorts across the country, looking for evidence of when immunity may decline and when breakthrough infections may rise, he said.

If the time comes when boosters are needed, Americans can get them quickly and efficiently, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday.

CNNs Lauren Mascarenhas, Hannah Sarisohn, Maggie Fox and John Bonifield, Shawn Nottingham, Deidre McPhillips, Rosa Flores, Kay Jones and Virginia Langmaid contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/30/health/us-coronavirus-friday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos