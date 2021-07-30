British Space Command officially launched





A special event yesterday at RAF High Wycombe’s Space Command headquarters commemorated the official opening of the British Space Command and the first Space Operator badges were awarded to staff.

Space plays an important role in the military’s ability to perform most defense missions, and disruption of the space realm has significant consequences for civilian, commercial, economic and military activities.

The Space Command position is an important step towards protecting Britain’s interests in space and investing an additional $1.4 billion in space over the next decade, based on the commitments outlined in the Defense Command document. As the Prime Minister announced last year, the defense budget will increase by 24 billion won over the next four years, further strengthening its operational capabilities in space.

Defense Minister Jeremy Quin said:

As our adversaries advance their space capabilities, it’s important for us to invest in space to maintain our battle-winning advantage in this fast-evolving realm of operations.

Space Command’s position is an exciting and important step in our commitment to operating effectively in space.

Under the direction of Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Paul Godfrey, Joint Command will oversee all development of the Department of Defense’s space capabilities across three major areas. space operations; space personnel training and growth; and space capabilities to develop and deliver space equipment programs.

When fully operational capabilities are available, the British Space Command will provide command and control over all defense space capabilities, including the British Space Operations Center, RAF Fylingdales, SKYNET and other capable capabilities.

After the refurbished headquarters officially opened, Air Force Chief of Staff Sir Mike Wigston presented the first eight personnel with new Space Operator badges. Six RAF officers, a British Army officer and an American exchange officer received the badges. The design is based on the Airborne Specialist badge, and features a single silver wing and blue laurels surrounding a delta, an orbital ellipse, and a constellation of stars representing Aries. Celestial Calendar.

British Space Command Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Paul Godfrey said:

The space realm is very important not only to enable military operations around the world, but also to the daily life of everyone in the country.

With the new headquarters officially opened, the British Space Command is now on its way to leading British space operations to protect the interests of Britain and its allies in space.

The British Space Command will work with the British Strategic Command and Defense Science and Technology Institute, leveraging its core defense-wide expertise to ensure multi-domain integration across the environment.

The British Space Command delivers on Britain’s commitments in the United Space Operations Initiative, which consists of seven nations: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. The initiative seeks to improve opportunities for collaboration, coordination and interoperability in space with a focus on ensuring a safe, secure and stable space domain.

