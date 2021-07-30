US and China say they want to avoid military conflict, but no one can agree on how





But there was little consensus on a concrete way to avoid this catastrophe. And that worries the experts.

Washington and Beijing have been trapped in a spiral of anger and suspicion for several years, but the situation has rapidly deteriorated since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the origins of the virus are pointed out.

There is certainly not a small amount of antagonism between the two parties at the present time. Experts point to the rise of the scam in Taiwan and the growing stalemate in the South China Sea as possible military hot spots with unforeseeable consequences for both sides.

Speaking in Tianjin, the two sides said that despite the current state of relations, they wanted to avoid a direct confrontation. US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman stressed that while Washington welcomes “fierce competition,” it is not seeking conflict with Beijing. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Xie Feng told Sherman that the Chinese people “cherish peace.”

Still, Willy Lam, an assistant professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said neither side has actually done anything to prevent the conflict from happening. No further discussion is publicly scheduled and expectations of a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 in October have not been raised.

“So there is room for further deterioration but there is no sign of possible improvement, even in areas where they have common interests,” Lam said.

During a speech in Singapore on Tuesday evening, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that while the United States does not want a conflict with China, Beijing is showing a “reluctance to resolve disputes peacefully and to respect the rule of law “in the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and the western region of Xinjiang. At the same time, the United Kingdom, a close ally of the United States, sent a group of aircraft carriers to the South China Sea, including the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, and announced that it would permanently deploy two warships for Asian waters.

Experts said the growing militarization of the South China Sea and the air and sea around Taiwan puts the United States and China, as well as their allied nations, at risk of accidental collision in an area. contested or gunfire that gets out of hand.

Both sides have succeeded in easing tensions in the past, such as in 2001 when a US Navy surveillance plane collided with a Chinese fighter jet, resulting in a tense 11-day standoff against the surviving US pilot. Eventually he was released and tensions eased, but Orville Schell, director of the Asia Society’s Center on U.S.-China Relations, said the two sides might not be so keen to negotiate this time.

“They are heading for a train wreck here,” he said. In particular, Schell described the Taiwan Strait as the “Chernobyl” of international relations, with repeated military exercises and overflights of Chinese planes as impending disaster.

“This is where the world is most stressed, China, the United States and Taiwan are right at the epicenter,” he said.

The US and China have both offered potential solutions to prevent further deterioration. Before Sherman traveled to Tianjin, US officials said they wanted to stress the need for “guard rails” in US-China relations. Washington has raised the idea of ​​creating a hotline between Washington and Beijing, similar to the “hotline” between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War intended to allow direct communication as a means of avoiding major conflicts, including nuclear war.

But there is no public indication at this point whether Beijing would adhere to such a plan.

Instead, the Chinese government presented a list of demands to the US side in meetings with Sherman, which included lifting sanctions against Chinese entities, ending restrictions on student visas, and withdrawing from his request for extradition of Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou.

Schell said any discussion between the two sides was better than nothing and that it could be the “start of a guardrail”. But he said current and former US military officials he spoke to were “extremely worried” about the risk of conflict if better communication is not established.

“There is no mechanism to deal with it, there is no hotline, there are no groups (leaders), there is no protocol, there is nothing, “he said.

Japanese gold medalists face wrath from Chinese nationalists

Some of the Japanese athletes who beat Team China at the Tokyo Olympics have faced a storm of abuse on their personal social media accounts by Chinese nationalists.

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto won gold in the men’s all-around final on Wednesday, edging China’s Xiao Ruoteng by 0.4 points. At only 19 years old, Hashimoto is the youngest gymnast in the world to have won this medal.

As Japan celebrated their victory, some in China questioned the fairness of the result and accused the judges of favoritism towards host Japan by inflating Hashimoto’s score on vault.

The anger, first sparked on Chinese social networks, quickly spread to platforms generally censored by the great Chinese firewall and inaccessible in China. Chinese trolls bypassed censorship and took to Hashimoto’s Instagram account, flooding his feed with angry comments and tagging him in insulting posts.

Many called him “Japan’s national humiliation”, others accused him of stealing China’s gold medal. Some even tagged him in pictures of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Hashimoto then changed his privacy settings on Instagram, refraining from being tagged, but angry comments continued to flow under his posts.

Following the controversy, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on Thursday released a statement explaining Hashimoto’s vault score, including a detailed list of imperfections.

“The FIG can assess that the score of 14.7 obtained by Hashimoto on this device is correct with regard to the code of points, as well as the final classification,” the statement concluded.

Nationalist rage against Hashimoto followed attacks on Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani, the Japanese table tennis duo who narrowly beat the Chinese team to win the first-ever mixed doubles gold medal on Monday.

The attacks are an extreme expression of the rising tide of ultra-nationalism that has swept across Chinese social media in recent years, which has silenced many liberal and moderate voices. Some Chinese netizens have tried to call for an end to online abuse, but they have also come under attack.

China currently leads the overall medal standings with 16 gold medals, followed by Japan whose hosts have won 15 gold medals so far. The United States is third with 14 gold medals.

Delta arrives in China

Staff members get to work at a temporary Covid-19 testing facility in Nanjing on July 28 as Chinese authorities scramble to prevent the spread of the Delta variant amid an outbreak linked to an airport in the populated city from the east. Infections linked to the airport cluster have since been reported in Guangdong province to the south, Sichuan province to the southwest, Liaoning province to the northeast and the capital Beijing. It comes as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian revealed that Beijing had provided its own suggested plan to the World Health Organization for a second investigation into the origins of Covid-19, examining the transmission “via an intermediate host or cold chain products”. Earlier this month, China rejected the WHO’s proposed investigation over its insistence that included the possibility of a laboratory leak.

Chinese state media try to calm investors after massive stock rout

It has been a historically terrible week for Chinese stocks. Now China is trying to appease investors as the country announces a series of sweeping private enterprise reforms.

“There are doubts in the market regarding recent regulatory policies (…) in fact, these regulatory policies are not intended to restrict or suppress” the industry, wrote the China Economic Daily, a state-owned company, in an editorial from Thursday, joining other voices in the country calling for calm after a massive stock market sell-off.

“If you try to understand it from a big picture perspective, you will not be biased by irrational emotions,” the editorial said, adding that in the past major regulatory efforts “have not affected the vitality of the industry. China’s economic development “nor dramatically change the relationship between foreign capital and Chinese assets.

This editorial in a major newspaper published by the ruling Chinese Communist Party came a day after the Chinese state-owned Securities Times newspaper published a comment acknowledging the “policy changes for some industries.” This document asked investors “to have confidence in the market”.

The unprecedented crackdown has wiped $ 1.2 trillion from the value of overseas-listed Chinese tech stocks since mid-February, one of the worst sellers in history, Goldman Sachs analysts said Thursday in a research report.

On Monday and Tuesday alone, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng fell 8% combined, while the Shanghai composite index fell nearly 5%. The declines came after Chinese authorities targeted tech and education companies with a wide range of reforms, including a ban on for-profit extracurricular tutoring services and a requirement that online food delivery platforms provide a salary. minimum to deliverers.

Chinese tech stocks listed in the United States were also hammered. Tutoring service provider TAL Education has plunged more than 70% in the past week, while rivals New Oriental Education and Technology and Gaotu have each plunged 65% during that time.

There was one surprising outlier on Thursday in New York City: Didi, the rideshare company whose botched IPO made it a poster of the most recent phase of the crackdown.

Shares of the company climbed nearly 50% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was considering pulling out to appease Chinese officials and compensate investors for losses suffered since its IPO. stock Exchange.

Didi then denied the report, saying it was “not true” and that the company was “fully cooperating” with Chinese authorities in a cybersecurity review.

The stock still closed more than 11% higher, although it is trading well below its IPO price of $ 14 per share.

By Laura Il

