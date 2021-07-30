British cultural landmark could lose World Heritage status, UNESCO Director-General | Legacy





If governments do not curb reckless development and protect historic sites for future generations, the UK’s cultural landmarks such as Stonehenge could forfeit coveted World Heritage status, UNESCO’s Director-General has warned.

Dr Mechtild Rssler, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, has urged ministers to do everything they can to preserve Britain’s treasures as Liverpool rises to the third spot losing a respected title in nearly 50 years.

Rssler said developers should be better aware of the international value of places like Stonehenge before proposing potentially harmful projects. She said: These are the most outstanding places we have on Earth. What will be left of this planet if we cannot protect them?

The intervention comes ahead of an important high court ruling on whether a two-mile tunnel can be built under Stonehenge. If development is approved, the Wiltshires’ famous Stone Circle is expected to be placed on UNESCO’s Danger List, a harbinger of World Heritage deprivation, which will be another humiliating blow to Britain.

Rssler, a world-renowned expert in the field of cultural heritage and planned history, said the British government has taken into account the beneficial provisions of the World Heritage Convention and we must do everything we can to protect this heritage for future generations because we are not protecting it. . for us today.

We must ensure that future generations benefit from the same legacy that we can benefit from today.

Heritage groups have warned that Britain risks losing its reputation for preserving historic sites as governments have allowed controversial developments like the Stonehenge Tunnel and Everton’s new football stadium in recent years.

Rssler said he was surprised that Transport Minister Grant Shapps had given permission for the 1.7 billion Stonehenge Tunnel, despite the government’s conclusion that the inspectorate would cause permanent and irreversible damage to the World Heritage Site.

She added that Stonehenge is one of the most iconic sites on the World Heritage List and it would have been much better if the development had been further discussed with the UNESCO World Heritage Organization before the government approved its November 2020 approval.

She said the government has to complete a legacy impact report by February. [Unesco] We put Stonehenge on the World Heritage List in Danger.

She added that the UK authorities have received multiple warnings, so they sincerely encourage everyone to come together and see what the best solution is.

The High Court is expected to issue an impending ruling on whether Shapps’ decision to approve the Stonehenge tunnel is illegal because it did not adequately consider the damage it would cause to prehistoric sites and thousands of ancient artifacts. The Department of Transportation said the decision was accurate, lawful and well-informed.

Attracting nearly a million tourists each year, Stone Circle has been on the World Heritage List since 1986. If such action were taken, it would be the most well-known cultural attraction removed from the list, making Britain the first country to remove two historic sites from its authoritative list.

From prehistoric sites like Stonehenge to medieval castles and Roman forts, Britain’s plethora of historical monuments contribute billions of pounds to the economy each year and attract millions of visitors from around the world.

Rssler, who heads the UNESCO World Heritage Center for six years, said Liverpool’s decision to strip them of the title is a loss for all of us, but city leaders have not addressed concerns about Peel Holdings’ Liverpool Waters project for years. , a major developer owned by reclusive billionaire John Whitaker.

The warning was in 2012, she said. There was no feedback in response to the World Heritage Committee’s request to end the loss of its outstanding universal value. That’s the problem.

When asked if UNESCO was concerned about British management of historic landmarks, she said the UK has all the policies in place and has institutional bodies and management plans for most of the sites.

But sometimes I have to say that there is sprawl. What I want to see for the future of World Heritage [is] that everyone is on the same boat. This includes ensuring that developers are better aware of the value of the site so that the project does not threaten OUV. [outstanding universal value] of this place. It’s a challenge we have everywhere, and it’s the same in the UK.

Rssler has asked for more funding for Britain’s World Heritage Site. Britain’s World Heritage sites receive on average about $1 million per year from central government and often rely on volunteers. Unlike other countries, the UK has not established a national foundation to fund these precious sites, as recommended by the UNESCO World Heritage Convention.

She added: I think we need more support for World Heritage. [but] How the authorities do so is really left to national and local authorities.

