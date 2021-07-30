Filipino leader maintains pact authorizing US war drills





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reversed his decision to end a key defense pact with the United States, allowing the continuation of large-scale combat exercises between American and Philippine forces that have at times alarmed China

By JIM GOMEZ Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 08:14

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will continue to have full-scale combat exercises with the United States after President Rodrigo Duterte retracted his decision to end a key defense pact, which could upset a China of more and more belligerent.

Dutertes’ decision was announced Friday by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at a joint press conference with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin in Manila. It was a step back from the flipping vow of Filipino leaders early in his tenure to distance himself from Washington as he attempted to rebuild frayed ties with China during years of territorial divisions in the sea. from southern China.

The president has decided to recall or withdraw the VFA termination letter, Lorenzana told reporters after an hour-long meeting with Austin, referring to the visiting forces deal. There is no pending termination letter and we are back on track.

Austin thanked Duterte for the move, which he said would further strengthen the 70-year treaty alliance between the two nations.

Our countries face a range of challenges, from climate crises to pandemic and, as we do, a strong and resilient US-Philippine alliance will remain vital to the security, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific, a Austin said. A fully restored VFA will help us achieve this together.

Termination of the pact would have been a blow to the Americas’ oldest alliance in Asia, as Washington clashes with Beijing over a range of issues, including trade, human rights and China’s behavior in the China Sea southern, which Beijing claims practically in its entirety.

The US military presence in the region is seen as a counterweight to China, which has used force to claim large areas of the disputed South China Sea, including the construction of man-made islands equipped with airstrips and d ‘military installations. China has ignored and continues to challenge a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated its historical foundation.

China, the Philippines, Vietnam and three other governments have been locked in a territorial stalemate for decades. The United States makes no claims to the busy waterway and has sailed Navy warships near islands claimed by China in so-called freedom of navigation operations in a challenge to Beijing.

Beijing has warned Washington to stay away from what it describes as a purely Asian dispute.

In a speech in Singapore on Tuesday, Austin said Beijing’s claim to the South China Sea has no basis in international law and infringes on the sovereignty of states in the region. He said the United States supports coastal states in the region in upholding their rights under international law and is committed to meeting their defense treaty obligations with Japan and the Philippines.

Duterte informed the U.S. government in February last year that the Philippines intended to repeal the 1998 agreement, which allows large numbers of U.S. forces to join in combat training with the troops. Philippines and sets the legal conditions for their temporary stay.

The termination of the pacts would have taken effect after 180 days, but Duterte repeatedly delayed the decision. While on hold, the U.S. and Filipino military implemented combat and disaster response exercise plans, but canceled larger exercises last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. and Philippine forces engage in approximately 300 activities each year, including Balikatan, or shoulder-to-shoulder exercises, which involve thousands of soldiers in land, sea, and air exercises that often include live fire. They sparked Chinese protests when they were detained on the outskirts of the sea that Beijing claims to be its own.

Balikatan exercises resumed last April but have been drastically reduced due to ongoing outbreaks and lockdowns of COVID-19.

A Filipino military official told The Associated Press that the United States continues to provide satellite and aircraft surveillance intelligence and photos of Chinese activities in the South China Sea despite Dutertes’ earlier threat to repeal the VFA . The U.S. footage has helped the Philippines become aware of the encroachments and file diplomatic protests, said the military official, who requested anonymity for lack of authority to speak publicly.

Lorenzana said he was not aware of the reason for Dutertes’ change of mind. The brash president, who has come under intense pressure to contain one of Southeast Asia’s worst epidemics, warned in December that he would proceed to repeal the VFA if the United States did not provide at least 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

No vaccine, no stay here, Duterte said at the time in direct remarks which a Philippine senator said could have made the Philippines appear like a nation of extortionists.

The Philippines recently received at least 3.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine from the United States through the COVAX Global Vaccine Sharing Program, and has been assured of more US assistance. President Joe Biden said the Americas vaccines were given to the poorest countries to save lives and did not include pressure for favors or potential concessions.

