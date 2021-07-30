NatWest Returns $3 Billion to Investors As Profits Return





National Westminster Bank PLC Update

NatWest said it will return more than £3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks over the next three years as it becomes the latest UK big bank to report a sharp rise in profits thanks to an improved economic outlook.

The state-owned bank posted a pre-tax profit of £1.6 billion in the three months to June from a loss of £1.3 billion in the same period last year, well above the average analyst forecast.

It reversed the £600m damage it had taken to cover potential loan defaults when the pandemic peaked in the first half of 2020.

Banks set aside billions of pounds to cover future losses in the first half of 2020, but government-backed measures such as unpaid leave and corporate loan schemes have lowered default rates.

Alison Rose, chief executive officer of NatWest, said: “The basic level is still very low and UK companies in particular are very resilient.”

She said the bank would remain “prudent” as support plans dwindle over the coming months, but added that “we’re seeing consumer spending rise as the economy recovers from lockdowns.”

NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays cut their bad loan reserves by a total of £1.7 billion this week. NatWest now says it expects total bad loan provisions to decline this year. HSBC, the last of the UK’s four largest banks, is due to report its second quarter results on Monday.

Rose said Natwest’s results were also helpful for “good operational performance across the group.” Sales of £2.7 billion were roughly the same as the same period last year, but slightly higher than expected and operating costs were lower than expected.

The bank has announced an interim dividend of £347 million (3p per share) and a treasury stock buyback of £750 million to begin this year. It said it would pay a dividend of at least £1 billion per year over the next three years, with the possibility of additional share buybacks.

The share buyback announcement comes a week after the UK government announced that it would begin selling some shares on the open market, meaning NatWest could buy back some of its government shares.

The UK government now owns around 55% of the banks, and NatWest previously avoided open market buybacks despite having significant excess capital.

Goodbody analyst John Cronin said the bank’s results were “a lot to like,” but NatWest’s stock fell 0.9% in early morning trading. Cronin noted that after a strong update from rivals, “there was growing anticipation for this release” and the stock was still up almost 4% in the last five days.

Barclays and Lloyds also reported stronger-than-expected earnings and reduced impairments, and Lloyds raised its annual target. Smaller banks, including Virgin Money, TSB and Co-Operation Bank, also announced positive transaction updates this week.

The UK’s booming real estate market has helped boost income from mortgage loans after years of declining profitability, but smaller banks have been more cautious about reversing bad debt.

