Merging Newcomers with Experienced Vets Keeps US Gold





SAITAMA, Japan (AP) American women’s basketball has won six straight gold medals as it successfully fused first-time Olympians with veterans.

The Tokyo Games are no different. With six newcomers to the squad, USA Basketball’s latest generation of Olympic rookies give early indications that they are more than ready to maintain the standard of excellence in America’s pursuit of a seventh medal. consecutive gold.

Aja Wilson led the United States in scoring each of the first two games. Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd provide a spark in the backcourt. Gray plays meaningful minutes off the bench, and Loyd added 12 points on Friday in an 86-69 win over Japan.

This team has not been as strong as coach Dawn Staley would like, although players and coaches say they are improving with every practice and game.

It helps when you have great leadership and also when you’re here with your best friend Stewie (Breanna Stewart) it makes things a lot easier, Loyd said. It also makes you feel comfortable. The veterans made it easy for me to fit in and do what I do.

It has been so since the United States Women’s National Team began their streak of six consecutive gold medals.

1996: This list included 10 newcomers around veterans Teresa Edwards and Katrina McClain.

2000: Six newcomers join the roster as the Americans win their second straight gold medal at the Sydney Games.

2004: Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi were among seven Americans making their Olympic debuts at the 2004 Athens Games.

2008 and 2012: There were five newcomers to the 2008 Beijing Games and also to the 2012 London Games.

Stewart was one of three newcomers to the Rio 2016 Games along with Brittney Griner and Elena Delle Donne. Stewart and Griner are both at the Tokyo Games, although Delle Donne hasn’t made a new appearance here as she recovers from second back surgery.

Wilson is among the newcomers on this list along with Loyd, Gray, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Ariel Atkins and Napheesa Collier. Nneka Ogwumike, the 2016 WNBA MVP in pursuit of her first place in the Olympics, was left out as she recovered from a sprained knee when the roster was set.

Even on a roster that included talented post players like Griner, Stewart, Fowles and Tina Charles, Wilson stood out. The reigning WNBA MVP has had a double-double every game start and knows the shoes she’s trying to fill with the National Team.

Honestly, the legacy is still surreal to me, Wilson said. I remember playing USA Basketball U-19 and now I’m part of the big team and it’s pretty awesome.

By the time USA Basketball chooses the roster for the 2024 Paris Games, Wilson is set to be the veteran. UConn star Paige Bueckers, AP Player of the Year as a rookie, will likely lead the next group of newcomers.

