US and EU expats who will already be in UK quarantine say ‘let’s get out early’ as rules ease





Expats from the US and Europe, who will already be in UK quarantine when restrictions are lifted early on Monday, have expressed frustration at being forced to remain quarantined.

The government announced Wednesday that from 4 a.m., those who have completed vaccinations from the US or Europe will be able to enter the UK without quarantine.

But people arriving this week before restrictions are lifted ask why quarantine can’t be stopped when the rules change.

Actor Chris Lansley, 34, was originally from Liverpool but lives in New York City. He’s flying to the UK on Saturday and is missing out on not having to go through quarantine within 48 hours.

He said, “I haven’t been able to see my family for two years and prepared to self-isolate to meet my family, but it’s so upsetting that no one arrives in less than two days and I have to quarantine for 10 days. I had the same Pfizer vaccine as my father, and the same vaccine that the people who arrived on Monday had. It’s completely arbitrary, as if it wasn’t taken into account.

Chris, who missed self-quarantine (Photo provided by: Credit)

The original idea was to not self-isolate from Monday, but many people will think so. They advertise it so widely and there is little clarity that someone can get it wrong and get into trouble, and it costs a lot of money.

It would be a wise choice to allow those who can prove they have been vaccinated to break quarantine at 4 am on Monday. In fact, being quarantined for a few days makes me feel more secure than those who come on Monday.

The British abroad have been forgotten. It’s been a really tough year for many people abroad and I know many people feel they have been neglected.

This rule applies to anyone who can prove that they have a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The airline has already seen an increase in bookings, and Virgin Airlines has confirmed that bookings for flights departing from NYC have increased by 250% per week.

Cait Daly, 30, is traveling from Chicago to London with her British husband, arriving on Saturday. They’re spending $600 on a visit test.

Since April 2020, I have canceled 5 trips to see my husband’s family. In retrospect, it may seem ridiculous to even travel abroad at that time, but you can see how precious family is to us.

Considering that we have been fully vaccinated with Moderna since March 2021, it is absurd that we still have to quarantine after we land.

It’s very disappointing to learn that the new rules don’t apply because they arrive 48 hours before the new rules go into effect.

After spending an extra 4 hours on the phone changing our flight to arrive on Monday morning, we give up and keep our original flight.

This has been incredibly difficult and stressful. As tempting as breaking the rules is, we’ve put so much time, money and energy into it.

Grace Alexander, 29, lives in Munich and plans to visit her parents this weekend after missing her for 10 months. She said she would be required to quarantine the entire time and would consider extending travel if the government changes the rules so that they can stop the quarantine on Monday.

Grace believes ex-pats are forgotten (Photo: Courtesy)

She said: I don’t understand why someone in that situation should be quarantined for 10 days when the chance is so close.

It’s really hard to know what I’m missing after a few days. This rule about people getting vaccinated outside the UK is really disappointing. I think the foreign community has been forgotten in all of this. You can think about it later.

If the rules were more flexible and people could break quarantine on Monday, they would definitely consider checking into work and extending their travel. If possible, I would have wanted to take that opportunity.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultant PC Agency, said: “It’s one of the ludicrous elements of this whole policy that a matter of hours can make the difference between paying hundreds of pounds more. My best advice is to postpone your arrival by 24 hours until the new rules take effect. If you can, you can save a lot of money.

In principle, it is reasonable to introduce quarantine rules immediately, but the reason for giving them a few days is to ensure that the airline team is properly trained. Airlines need to give them time to prepare for these changes and also have to program their electronic gates.

The Ministry of Transport asked for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/inews-lifestyle/travel/amber-list-rules-us-eu-expats-uk-quarantine-restrictions-easing-let-out-early-1127104 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

