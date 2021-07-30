US uses dominant domestic presence to beat Japan 86-69 :: WRALSportsFan.com





SAITAMA, Japan – The US women’s basketball team did not look strong in their first two wins at the Tokyo Games.

Five-time Olympian Sue Bird attributes the pedestrian performance to the lack of training time with so many new faces on the team, and simply the rest of the world catching up with the Americans.

This tournament looks more like a combination of things than ever, ”said Bird. I’m never going to pay tribute to other countries for releasing a great product. There is so much talent. I think this tournament for us is unique as we got you six newcomers and you can’t rush the chemistry … we’re still trying to figure it out.

The United States beat Japan 86-69 on Friday, day three, beating Nigeria by nine in the opener. It was the first time a team has come close to the Americans in single digits at the Olympics since 2004. While the United States has now won 51 straight games dating back to the bronze medal game at the 1992 Olympics, the The 13-point average victory margin in the first two games in Japan is well below that of the previous six Olympics where they would race in teams.

I feel like we’ve been telling you for years that this made it easy, something really tough, Bird said on Friday. Now what you see, we told you, is difficult. That doesn’t mean they weren’t going in the right direction.

A’ja Wilson scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 to lead the United States against Japan.

It was a confrontation of contrasting styles. The United States had their dominant group of bigs led by Brittney Griner, 6ft 9in. Japan’s tallest player is just 6-1. The host nation, which is the only team on the field to beat the United States in an Olympic competition in 1976, played a more fluid style with all five players able to shoot at 3 points.

Despite the size disadvantage, Japan managed to consistently beat the Americans on dribbling, hitting the basket and scoring early on. When the Japanese team was not passing through the United States, they would connect over 3s. The team hit six in the opening period and were leading 30-28 after a quarter.

The United States (2-0) then won defensively over the next 10 minutes. With the game tied at 36, the Americans scored seven straight goals to start a 13-4 streak to end the half. Griner had six points during the push and Stewart had a massive block after an American turnover.

The Americans were leading 49-40 at the break.

Japan reduced the deficit to five in the third quarter, but couldn’t come close as Wilson, Stewart and Griner dominated on the inside. The trio totaled 50 points and 28 rebounds.

We knew they were getting a lot of 3s, we weathered the storm and tried to get them to do more than 2s, said Griner, who had 15 points. We definitely had a big advantage, so we wanted to get it.

Maki Takada scored 15 points to lead Japan (1-1).

SHOOTING WEAKNESS:

Bird struggled on the court the first two games, missing his first 13 shots before having a 3-point roll to the front of the rim from the top of the sideline in the fourth quarter against Japan. Once he got through the net, she let out a sigh of relief. His ground game was better than his shot; she has 19 assists in both games.

Every basketball player has gone through something like this, Bird said. It feels good to finally see one come in. I try not to think about it too much. Yes it’s frustrating, but it’s part of the game. I’m sure I’ll do more. You have to have a short memory. It’s so much easier said than done. … It’s unfortunate that this is happening right now. I’ll keep throwing them up there.

ADVICE :

Skylar Diggins warmed up before the game but did not play. USA Basketball said she had a bit of a bump in training. … Most of the men from the US team came to watch the game, seated a few rows off the court. … One game after making 25 turnovers, the United States had 17. … Japan shot 10 of 38 from behind the 3-point arc.

NEXT:

Japan: face Nigeria on Monday to close the group match.

United States: Play France on Monday to complete the group game.

More on this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wralsportsfan.com/us-uses-dominant-inside-presence-to-beat-japan-86-69/19799459/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos