



The United States rowing team had last two chances on Friday to win a medal in rowing at the Tokyo Games, but both of its boats failed, ending an era of Olympic success that lasted more than a century.

The last time the United States failed to reach the podium in rowing at the Olympics was in 1908.

It may go without saying, but a change is clearly needed, said Amanda Kraus, managing director of US Rowing, in a statement sent by text Friday. It is a disappointing time indeed, first and foremost for the rowers themselves and the people who trained and groomed them.

The men’s and women’s eight-row boats from the US teams made it to the finals on Friday at Sea Forest Waterway, with the Americans hoping to extend their phenomenal Olympic gold medal streak that started at the 2008 Games in Beijing. But this three-time Olympic champion boat, which for years was so strong she could win with different combinations of rowers filling the seats, finished fourth, more than 3 seconds behind the winning Canadian team.

The New Zealand Eight won the silver medal and the Chinese boat won the bronze. Both of these rowing teams are on the rise, with Fridays being their first medals in the women’s eight.

The arriving young group of girls had just added new life to our boat, New Zealand quartet Kelsey Bevan told a press conference. Yes, I think this is just the start of the program.

The New Zealand women finished their race, put their boats away and returned to the racetrack to watch the men’s eight competition, which was the last rowing event of the Games. It would be a big day for New Zealand rowing as their men’s team raced down the course and won the gold medal.

Earlier today, Emma Twigg, the New Zealand single sculler, won the gold medal after a fourth place in a row at her last two Olympics. With a gold medal around her neck now at her fourth Summer Games, Twigg said she was a prime example of how persistence can pay off.

If you believe in yourself and keep dreaming, this can be the result, she said.

