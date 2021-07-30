UK space industry to benefit from new 1.5 million funding for pioneering space technology





Proposals could include ideas such as harnessing resources outside the Earth’s atmosphere, using nuclear power in space, or exploring the moon and Mars.

A request for funding, starting today from the UK Space Agency’s space exploration program, invites the space sector to bid up to 500,000 to advance the technology that will support and advance robotic and human exploration of low orbit, the moon and Mars. .

Suggestions may include development ideas such as:

Technology to support space-based nuclear human and robotic exploration Technology to support potential future exploration missions Technology to extract mineral resources from space

For example, the development of space-based nuclear reactors could make the technology more efficient on Earth, such as micro-reactors that could be quickly deployed to restore power to disaster-affected areas.

Sue Horne, head of space exploration for the UK Space Agency, said:

Low-orbit exploration and neighboring celestial neighbourhoods offer important breakthroughs that increase our understanding of the universe, open up economic possibilities and make life on Earth better.

The UK has recently provided expertise and equipment to some of its most famous space missions. These funds will help our world-class space sector launch new technological successes, which will allow us to further explore the solar system.

From supplying parts for planetary orbiters to developing groundbreaking equipment to support space research, the UK space sector plays a key role in global space exploration, allowing us to discover more about the solar system and its formation.

The application deadline is August 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Organizations can bid between 50,000 – 500,000. More information on how to apply for funding can be found here.

