First evacuation flight brings over 200 Afghans to United States | Conflict News





The first evacuation flight for Afghan interpreters and others who worked alongside US forces in Afghanistan landed at Washington Dulles International Airport, the US government said.

An airliner carrying 221 Afghans, including 57 children and 15 babies, according to the internal document obtained by the Associated Press, landed at the airport early Friday morning.

The White House confirmed that the Afghans were the first of some 2,500 Afghans made up of 700 principal applicants and their families to be evacuated to the United States in the first batch of resettlements. This group has already been approved for special immigrant visas and background checks, according to the White House.

Many Afghans who have worked with US-led NATO forces fear retaliation from the Taliban whose US troops are expected to leave by the end of August, nearly 20 years after their arrival.

In a statement Friday, Biden called the flight a significant milestone as we continue to deliver on our promise to the thousands of Afghan nationals who have served side-by-side with US troops and diplomats over the past 20 years in Afghanistan.

These early Afghans can come directly to the United States because they have already carried out extensive background checks and security checks by the intelligence community and the departments of state and homeland security, he said.

They will complete the final stages of their visa application and required medical checks in Fort Lee, Virginia, before continuing on their way to begin their new life in the United States.

The United States is partnering with the United Nations International Organization for Migration to relocate families across the country.

Reporting from the Afghan capital Kabul, Al Jazeeras Charlotte Bellis said the United States Embassy in the city had been top secret about evacuation logistics.

They told us they were extremely concerned for the safety and privacy of these interpreters, she said.

They fear that if any logistics now manage to find out who these people are and how they are going to get out, it would jeopardize the future of the evacuees and put them at risk.

Operation Refuge of the Allies

In what the White House has dubbed Operation Allies Refuge, most Afghan performers and workers and their families will likely be taken to U.S. military bases overseas first before being relocated in the country or elsewhere.

About 20,000 Afghans who worked as interpreters for the Americans requested their evacuation under the US State Department’s Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program.

Some estimates suggest that the total number of potential evacuees could reach 100,000 once family members are counted.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have stepped up a large-scale offensive across Afghanistan in recent months, capitalizing on the final stages of the US troop withdrawal. Their offensive raised fears of a possible humanitarian crisis.

The Taliban have publicly stated that interpreters who have worked with foreign forces have nothing to fear as the United States and its allies complete their withdrawal.

But many question the sincerity of the Taliban.

During Thursday’s press conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also confirmed that the subject of Afghan relocation was raised during his meetings in Kuwait.

Washington is still seeking third countries to accommodate some of the evacuees while their cases, including detailed security checks, are finalized.

There had been speculation that some could be accommodated at US facilities in Kuwait, but no such announcement was made during Blinkens’ whirlwind trip to the Gulf state.

Some estimates suggest the total number of potential evacuees could reach 100,000 after family members are counted [File: Dwight Henderson/US Marine Corp handout photo via Reuters]

Also on Thursday, the US Congress approved a $ 2.1 billion emergency funding bill, part of which will go to the Afghan evacuation.

US Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Patrick Leahy said part of the money would be used to increase the number of special US visas for translators and other Afghans and to provide humanitarian aid for a planned rush of migrants seeking refuge outside Afghanistan.

The funding includes humanitarian aid for the inevitable flow of Afghans fleeing to neighboring countries. The United Nations has estimated that this could reach 500,000 refugees in the coming months, Leahy said.

The bill also includes expanding the visa program for Afghans to include at least 8,000 additional people.

Take the things over control

Yet uncertainty persists even for Afghans who have already been approved for the special U.S. immigrant visa in the face of continued uncertainty and concerns about their safety, Al Jazeeras Bellis reported.

We spoke to a few of them and there is still a lot of confusion, some of them say we waited three years and I still don’t know if I’m going to be on these flights, she declared. Apparently I’m in class, but there’s no one I can talk to.

And while some Afghans have been able to get out of the country thanks to other NATO allies, many who have worked for foreign entities in the country, including media organizations, NGOs and entrepreneurs, must take things in hand, Bellis added, with the UN. predict that 1.5 million Afghans will flee Afghanistan by the end of the year if the Taliban continues to advance.

Canada, for its part, pledged to evacuate the Afghans who aided Canadian troops.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said they should leave Afghanistan by air and be resettled as soon as possible.

People who worked for Canada, who therefore absolutely have the right to come to Canada, should get on those planes as quickly as possible, Freeland said at a press conference.

Our desire is to move very, very quickly with this process.

