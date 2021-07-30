FCA investigates UK bank Monzo over potential money laundering violations





Monzo Bank Ltd Update

The Financial Conduct Authority is investigating Monzo for potential violations of anti-money laundering laws as regulators attempt to crack down on what appears to be a widespread weakness in financial crime control across the UK banking sector.

Monzo recently disclosed its findings in its annual report, which showed that the six-year-old bank kept its losses stable over the past fiscal year, despite being hit hard at the start of the pandemic.

“It’s been a really tough year,” said TS Anil, Monzo’s CEO, but the company “has shown exceptional resilience. . . And more importantly, a significant amount of growth.”

He said the bank aims to become profitable in 2022, but will raise more funds from investors “in the next few months” to spur growth and help it stay ahead of regulatory capital rules as its balance sheet expands. . The Bank of England tightened Monzo’s requirements last year, requiring it to hold a relatively large amount of capital as a percentage of its assets.

Monzo raised more than £200m over the past fiscal year, achieving a value of £1.2 billion, and Anil said he has already received “significant amounts of inbound interest” from new and existing backers. However, due to the need to raise more cash, auditors Ernst & Young warned that there was “significant uncertainty” about Monzo’s ability to continue operating for the second year in a row.

Although the bank has come to prominence primarily by offering app-based current accounts that quickly attract millions of young customers, it has been slow to build a traditional lending business and still relies on card transaction fees (especially overseas spending) for most of its revenue. . .

This model meant that Monzo suffered particularly badly at the beginning of the pandemic, when card spending fell sharply due to mass closures. This issue has put a new focus on cost management, including dozens of redundant tasks. It also introduced products such as a premium account that charges a monthly subscription fee.

As a result, the preferred loss measure for the 12 months to February was £114.8 million, up less than 1%. Net loss on a statutory basis including one-time share compensation and property damage costs was £130 million, up 13%. Net income rose 18% to £66m.

The rapid growth of new banks like Monzo has raised concerns that compliance and “know the customer” processes will not keep pace with customer acquisition. German rival N26 has been twice reprimanded by domestic regulator BaFin for failing to control anti-money laundering.

The FCA already started reviewing Monzo’s system last summer, but informed the bank that it had also started an official investigation in May.

In a letter to the CEO in May David Geale, the FCA’s head of retail banking supervision, warned that regulators had discovered “some common weaknesses in key areas of corporate financial crime systems” and ordered all companies to overhaul their processes. .

In March, a criminal case was brought against NatWest in an attempt to prosecute the Bank of England under anti-money laundering laws.

Monzo emphasized that the FCA is investigating potential civil and criminal liability, but the investigation is in its infancy.

A bank official said, “Prevention of financial crime is a problem that affects the entire banking industry and is a problem that Monzo takes very seriously. Over the past year we have prioritized major investments in our control in this area and will continue to invest heavily in this segment of the business.”

