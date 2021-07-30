Pressure to open borders to EU and UK





As Americans can now travel to the UK and EU without quarantine, the pressure is… [+] A building that America can repay

Getty

As vaccinated Americans can now book travel to the UK and EU without quarantine, there is growing pressure for the US to reciprocate and allow people who have been separated from family and loved ones for more than a year to enter the US.

Currently, Americans can travel to most of the EU if they have an immunization certificate or a negative test for COVID-19, and the UK will open to fully vaccinated Americans without quarantine from 2 August.

However, on July 26, the White House confirmed that there are currently no plans to change the existing travel ban and that the United States will “maintain the existing travel restrictions.” The reason was concerns about Delta variants across the US and abroad, as reported by The Telegraph.

Delta Variant Factor Issues

Some argue that, in theory, there is no need to maintain a travel ban for fully vaccinated travelers in the UK or the EU because the Delta strain arrived in the US when travel borders were closed.

As The Telegraph reports, almost 61% of the US population is now fully vaccinated, with just over 70% of the UK population. Moreover, The New York Times noted that the EU has now overtaken the US in terms of vaccination rates, despite initial delays.

Tori Emerson Barnes, vice president of public relations and policy for the US Travel Association, said the travel ban did not prevent the Delta variant from entering the United States. Begins the resumption of international travel for vaccinated individuals, beginning with air routes between countries with similar vaccination rates to the United States.

Germany’s transatlantic affairs coordinator Peter Beyer added a voice calling for the Biden administration to reconsider travel bans for Europeans, arguing that the industry urgently needs fact-based reciprocity in entry rules between the United States and the Schengen region.

Debate that jobs are at risk

Martin Ferguson, vice president of public relations at American Express Global Business Travel, said the UK announcement had a positive impact on the travel industry, trade and the UK’s economic recovery.

Secretary Ferguson urged the United States and Britain to safely resume important transatlantic routes, saying it is important for the Biden administration to reciprocate by lifting the 212(f) restrictions as soon as possible. If we don’t, we will put millions of jobs at risk on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss has urged the United States to lift the travel ban for the same reason. As AP News reported, Weiss said an overly cautious approach to international travel will have an additional impact on the economic recovery and 500,000 UK jobs at stake.

America is playing safely

It can be difficult to see how the Delta variant will unfold across the United States. The New York Times makes it clear that the Delta variant behaved in mysterious ways.

While Delta’s daily cases quadrupled across the United States throughout July, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing at a much lower rate and the spike is limited to a handful of states.

A New York Times study found that infection rates fell after a significant increase in infections across India and the UK. Certainly in the UK, outbreaks are much lower than planned, but experts expect daily cases to peak at around 200,000 and peak at 47,000 per day to around 30,000 now. Experts suggest that the downtrend does not coincide well enough with late summer weather, the Euro Football Championship or the end of the school summer break and something else is at work. Data shows that, like influenza, outbreaks a century ago are mysteriously extinguished like wildfires that cannot jump from one tree to another.

But lifting the travel ban only once is in everyone’s interest. As UK vacationers have discovered over the past year, the weekly change in travel lists has rapidly changed quarantine and testing requirements, leaving many stranded and paying exorbitant costs to return home to circumvent restrictions and completely disabling people. You can put it in your pocket. German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with the White House visit to the White House, saying that lifting the travel ban “needs a sustainable decision.” few days.”

Reciprocity will eventually come

Transport Minister Grant Shops told AP News he expected the US to ease travel restrictions, but did not say when it would happen. Shapps told the press he could finally set the rules. We can’t change that on the other side, but in time we expect to actually lift the executive order signed by the former president and ban domestic travel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexledsom/2021/07/30/us-travel-ban-pressure-mounts-to-open-borders-to-eu-and-uk/

