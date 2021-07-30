American women’s football beats the Netherlands on penalties to advance





YOKOHAMA, Japan The United States women’s soccer team beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, building on their veterans for provide an exciting and resilient time in a tournament course that had previously been marked by defeat and frustration.

Megan Rapinoe, the outspoken veteran USA forward, gave the winning kick that beat the Netherlands, 4-2 in a shootout, after the teams tied for 2- 2.

Rapinoe, as usual, struck a winning pose after converting his kick and was quickly swallowed up by his teammates. But it was goaltender Alyssa Naeher who really saved the game, making several big saves long before the shootout, including a late Dutch penalty that could have sealed the Americans’ second straight exit from the Games, then stopping two more Dutch penalty attempts. . in the shooting.

There’s no one else I’d rather have in the net than her, said midfielder Rose Lavelle. She saved us so many times.

The match, played in an empty stadium so quiet that the few journalists and spectators inside could hear the players shouting defensive missions and words of encouragement, was a collision between two of the best women’s teams in the world, and a rematch. of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final.

This match was also won by the Americans, with the help of a penalty from Rapinoe. But this summer it emerged that the Netherlands would be able to get their revenge.

The United States struggled in the group stage, humbled by Sweden in their opener and frustrated with a defensive game plan in their third game against Australia, a scoreless draw that guaranteed advancement but did not do much to build team confidence.

A date with the Netherlands was a big obstacle, but also a moment of looking in the mirror for the Americans, who perhaps felt that their heritage and their primacy in women’s football, not to mention a place in the semi-finals, were at stake on Friday. The game was a test of the courage and the famous mentality that they had been talking all week about regaining. But it was also a test of their pride.

The Dutch had been the most scoring team in the Olympic tournament, scoring 21 goals in three group stage games, and they took the lead on Friday with a quick shot from star striker Vivianne Miedema. At that point, a smaller team could have adopted a sense of resignation, that this was not, for once, their year.

But the United States, seemingly annoyed at giving up a goal in a game they had dominated, quickly responded with goals three minutes apart from Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams.

Miedema scored his second goal early in the second half, his 10th goal of the tournament, and then the fight really started. The Dutch pushed on and on, but the United States fought off one attack wave after another, thanks to several acrobatic saves from Naeher, their calm Connecticut-born goaltender.

Each team had scored goals and then called back for offside infractions, a recurring theme for Americans in a frustrating group stage and every thought, at one point or another, had won the game.

But without a goal, the game ended in a penalty shootout, and that’s where Naeher made all the difference.

She set the tone from the start, stopping Miedema on the first try with a dive to her right. His teammates, sensing an opening, stepped up one after the other and went to kill. Rose Lavelle. Alex Morgan. Christen Press.

When Naeher made his second save, on Aniek Nouwen, with another dive to his right, it set the stage for Rapinoe. Everyone in the stadium, it seemed, knew what was to come.

I’m just trying to be calm, said Rapinoe, explaining his mentality during a shootout. I tell myself, the worst that can happen is that we lose everything.

Granted a chance to win the match, to play the hero role that Naeher would almost certainly reject, she grabbed it: Taking a deep breath, she directed an upward shot into the upper right corner of the goal. When he hit the net she jumped into the air and landed firmly on her feet, her arms across her chest, a smile on her face and with her team now rushing to swallow it in a half hug. -final.

Naeher, watching nearby, leaned over to grab her water bottle and ran to join the party. Finally, she was smiling.

The Americans face Canada on Monday with their gold medal hopes still alive. This game will take place in Kashima, and the United States will come in with a new sense that maybe, just maybe, a tournament that started badly can end as the Americans had planned from the start.

