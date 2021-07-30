UK Weather: Flood warning as Storm Evert moves east | UK weather





The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a weather and flood warning as Storm Evert moves eastward across the UK where thunderstorms are forecast for the weekend.

A yellow wind warning has been issued for coastal areas in southeast England and East Anglia, and a thunderstorm warning has been issued across England from Nottingham to Norwich and north to Hull.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the whole of England and Wales will be unsettled on Friday as Storm Evert moves eastward.

There will also be more rain on Saturday. The heaviest of these will be concentrated throughout central, eastern and southern England where there may be thunderstorms. Another day when the weather will bring locally demanding travel conditions.

Storm Evert, which began on Thursday evening, caused gusts of nearly 70 miles per hour across Cornwall and the Isle of Scilly. The Bureau of Meteorology said the highest gust ever recorded was 69 mph at St Mary’s on the island of Sicily.

RNLI volunteers from St. Mary’s and Sennen Cove helped rescue people from yachts around the Isle of Scilly on Thursday night.

The Falmouth Coastguard Operations Center reported a total of 22 incidents on Thursday night.

The rough waters of Towan Beach in Newquay, Cornwall on Friday. Photo: Graham Stone/Rex/Shutterstock

St Marys RNLI lifeboat coxswain Pete Hicks said: We were up around 11pm until 3am this morning and it was a very busy night for everyone involved. I boarded the Sennen Cove RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, supported the crew with local knowledge of the area, and the tremendous team effort was able to successfully rescue everyone in distress.

The conditions were terrible. At one time we were accompanied by winds and showers of over 50 knots.

Oli Claydon of the Bureau of Meteorology said: It was the area that covered Cornwall. Today we have issued two yellow weather alerts. There are two separate wind zones covering the southwest and south of Wales, which are now expired.

Then there is another area to the southwest that expires at 6pm on Friday evening. This reflects the way the typhoon center moves eastward across the country, and by evening time the center will clear eastward and wind speed will begin to decrease.

A thunderstorm advisory is in effect until 10pm Friday evening for parts of central and eastern England.

The Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rain and thunderstorms could lead to flooding, power outages and traffic disruptions for homes and businesses.

The Environment Agency has issued two flood warnings for the Eastern Yar, Isle of Wight and Somerset coasts in Porlock Weir.

Mark Morgan-Hillam, 48, and his wife Leanne, 43, and their children aged 4, 10 and 14 went camping on Thursday evening just above Polzeath in Cornwall.

Vice Principal Appley Bridge in Wigan told PA Media Communications. The lack of warnings was a problem. At 9:10 p.m. I noticed the storm warning changed to amber, and I think we found a lot of people on our site who thought it was going to be windy but didn’t blow up their tents.

