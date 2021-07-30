US-Czech game has major implications for Olympic quarter-finals





SAITAMA, Japan (AP) There is no aura of invincibility around this American men’s basketball team. He has only gone 3-3 so far this summer, still has work to do just to qualify for the knockout stages of the Tokyo Olympics and seems far from being a lock to win his fourth medal. consecutive gold.

It’s different from a lot of past Olympics. And Americans don’t seem to care.

I feel like that makes things more fun, said US center Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.

The next fun destination for Americans, they hope, will be the Olympic quarterfinals. The United States can punch their ticket there on Saturday; the surefire way to achieve this would be to beat the Czech Republic in the Group A final for both nations, although the Americans could still move on even with a loss.

A win would give the United States a shot at securing a top-four seed and ensure the team doesn’t face any of the three group winners until at least the semi-finals. And the two exhibition losses and then the Olympic opener against eventual Group A winner France have benefited the Americans, Adebayo said.

We don’t go to every game thinking we’re going to beat everyone’s 50’s, Adebayo said. It definitely keeps us on our toes and, you know, shows we can’t mess around.

The Americans are still the big favorites on Saturday; 23.5 points, according to FanDuel, and that line was set after the United States had no problems in a 120-66 victory over Iran on Wednesday. The 54-point margin of victory, although against an outmatched opponent, was the fifth largest for an American men’s team at the Olympics since NBA players began to be used in 1992, and was by far the best performance. of the team so far this summer.

US goalie Damian Lillard declared the game against Iran, the second this summer when the Americans had all 12 players. It was the first without anyone recovering from having traveled 8,000 miles the day before to travel to Tokyo after the NBA Finals as Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Devin Booker were for the game against France and have provided the model of how this team should play.

I think everyone on our team would agree that it was good to go out and run, get open shots, create interceptions and go the other way without having to adjust plays and use our length and athleticism to our advantage, said Lillard. I think we can find a way to be consistent on this, we should have a good chance of succeeding.

Each of the other American Olympic teams that won a game by at least 54 points, the 1992, 1996, 2012 and 2016 teams, all had such a competition to win the gold medal.

And, maybe for a few days, that silenced some of the doubts about whether this American team is good enough to win it all.

If we win, it will bring a lot of things that have been said, pessimistic, said Jerry Colangelo, general manager of USA Basketball’s senior men’s national team. If we don’t win, people will have the opportunity to shoot anyone and as much as they want, for whatever reasons they choose.

A look at the men’s field ahead of the last group matches:

STAKES

The men’s field will drop from 12 teams to eight for the knockout stage this weekend, with the quarterfinals being played in Saitama on Tuesday. The winners of the three groups, as well as the best runner-up, will take the top four seeds. The other two runners-up and the top two third-placed teams will be the last four seeds for the quarter-finals.

GROUP A

France (2-0) is the winner of the group, whatever happens on Saturday against Iran (0-2). The winner of the USA-Czech Republic match will be 2-1 and finish in second place; the loser drops to 1-2 and will have to hope to become one of the best teams in third place.

GROUP B

Australia (2-0) won a place in the quarter-finals and can seize first place in their group with a victory on Saturday against Germany (1-1). Nigeria (0-2) need a win, and possibly a significant margin as the overall points differential is a potential tiebreaker, against Italy (1-1) in the other game of the Group B on Saturday for a chance to progress. The Italians would advance with a victory.

GROUP C

Defending World Cup champion Spain (2-0) will face Luka Doncic and Slovenia (2-0) on Sunday to determine who will win Group C and be assured of a top-four finish for the quarter-finals. Both teams have already secured a place in the knockout stage.

Host Japan (0-2) faces Argentina (0-2) on Sunday. The loser is eliminated and the winner again, probably based on the tiebreaker with the point differential, may still have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals. If Argentina do not advance, it may mean that Sunday would be the last time Luis Scola will appear at the Olympics. Scola, 41, who has competed in five Olympics, has not said whether he plans to continue his playing career.

