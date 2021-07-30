Rapinoe converts, USA overtakes Netherlands on penalties at Olympics





YOKOHAMA, Japan Megan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty to a shootout and the United States advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s Olympic football tournament 4-2 after a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Miedema’s first attempt in the shootout, then saved a shot from Anniek Nouwen before Rapinoe ruled out his penalty.

After Rapinoe scored, she turned to her teammates, folded her arms and smiled triumphantly.

Miedema scored two goals in regulation for the Netherlands, which earned him 10 goals for the tournament, an Olympic record.

Miedema put the Netherlands ahead in the 18th minute, but the Americans equalized when Sam Mewis headed a pass from Lynn Williams in the 28th. Williams then gave the Americans the advantage in the 31st.

Miedema, who was playing his 100th game for the Netherlands, made it 2-2 in the 54th.

The United States will face Canada on Monday in Kashima. The Canadians advanced to the semi-finals 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw with Brazil in Rifu.

The Americans were in a shootout for the fifth time in a major tournament. The last time was at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, when the United States was beaten by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Friday’s match at the International Stadium brought together the two teams that played in the World Cup final two years ago in France. The Americans won 2-0 and then the crowd chanted Equal Pay! in support of the teams’ legal struggle for equity with the men’s national team.

USA coach Vlatko Andonovski has tinkered with his roster for Friday’s game, with Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Rose Lavelle on the bench at the start.

The grueling game was the final hurdle in what has been a particularly unusual tournament for the United States. The normally loyal Americans lost to Sweden 3-0 in their opener before beating New Zealand 6-1. They then advanced to the round of 16 after a 0-0 draw with Australia.

The United States had not been cleared since 2017.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, jumped into the group stage offense with an Olympic record of 21 goals, breaking the previous record of 16 set by the United States in 2012.

Miedema, who plays for English club Arsenal, is just 25 and is already the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer with 82 goals in 100 appearances. She is also the top scorer in the Womens Super League in England.

The United States also faced the Netherlands in Breda in November, winning 2-0. The Americans were undefeated in 44 straight games before the loss to Sweden at the Tokyo Games.

In Rifu, Canadian goalkeeper Stéphanie Labbe stopped Rafaelles’ attempt and was pushed around by her teammates. Canada has won bronze medals at the last two Olympic Games.

Australia won their first trip to the semi-finals, beating Great Britain 4-3 in overtime at Kashima. The Matildas will face Sweden, who beat Japan 3-1 at Saitama.

