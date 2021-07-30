UK waste company fined 1.5 million for exporting household waste | Garbage





Biffa, the UK’s largest waste company, was fined $1.5 million for exporting dirty waste marked as waste paper for recycling in India and Indonesia.

Last week, the company was found guilty of sending more than 1,000 tonnes of household waste to India and Indonesia for violating rules prohibiting sending such waste to developing countries after a two-week trial in Wood Green Crown Court.

About 50,000 cans, 40,000 plastic bags, 25,000 garments, 3,000 diapers, and even frying pans, condoms and souvenir New York T-shirts were among the items packaged in waste paper for export to Asia at the Biffas recycling facility in northern Edmonton. London, 2018-2019.

The seven-digit fine is the second in two years for a company that exports household waste to a non-OECD country.

Investigators who found the junk waste stored 16 25-ton containers in Southampton and then recorded a strong putrefactive and acid odor, but 26 had already left the port.

Biffa said the EPA’s prosecution was not in the public interest. However, the statement was removed from the website after Friday’s sentencing. Instead, Biffa told The Guardian: We take our environmental stewardship responsibilities very seriously and accept the court’s rulings. We will no longer export waste paper outside the OECD and will carefully review the process to ensure that it fully meets the implications of this judgment.

Judge Shane Collery QC said the Wood Green crown coat, Biffa, showed no remorse. He found that the company’s previous remarks about the EPA’s choice and the lack of public interest in the second prosecution were harsh and unattractive.

The Environment Agency prosecuted Biffa after discovering recycling contracts to send huge amounts of waste to India and Indonesia.

Malcolm Lythgo, head of waste regulation for the Environment Agency, said: The Environment Agency pursues those who devastate the lives of overseas communities through illegal exports. This conviction underscores that everyone who produces or handles waste must export materials legally and safely for recycling.

The Environment Agency halted the illegal export of nearly 23,000 tonnes of nonconforming waste in 2019-20. We have strengthened monitoring of international waste transport.

In the most recent trial, the jury heard that Biffas had signed a combined monthly contract worth 39,500 to move household waste to India or Indonesia.

The company was convicted of four violations of Rule 23 of the Transfrontier Shipment of Waste Regulations 2007 between October 2018 and April 2019. .

In September 2019, Biffa was awarded a fine of 350,000, a cost of 240,000 and proceeds of a criminal order of 9,912 for sending household waste to China, described as abolition, between May and June 2015.

The UK has signed an international agreement to ensure that household and hazardous waste produced there is not exported to developing countries.

Sailesh Mehta, head of the Environment Agency, told the jury: We have a moral and legal obligation not to pass on our pollution problems to other countries such as India and Indonesia.

The Biffa Group has over 1 billion in sales and approximately 100,000 tonnes of waste are exported from the Edmonton site.

