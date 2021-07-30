US Soccer Sends ‘Corrosive’ Message to ‘Second Class’ USWNT, Says Men’s Union





As the equal pay trial between the United States Women’s National Team and the American Football Federation enters its next phase, representatives of the United States Men’s Team have entered the fray, accusing US Soccer of treating women as “second class citizens” and sending “a corrosive public message to women and girls.”

The inflammatory amicus file signed by representatives of the male players’ union was one of many files filed Friday in support of the USWNT’s appeal in its wage discrimination lawsuit. Last year, a judge dismissed the USWNT’s lawsuit, ruling that women had in fact been paid more than men, but lawyers for the team appealed last week, saying the dismissal was “legally wrong” and “defied reality” because it ignored the effect of the USWNT’s higher win rate on player compensation.

The men’s union backed the USWNT’s call, writing in Friday’s brief that US Soccer “has spent more than three decades treating women after the fact, discriminating against them through lower wages and working conditions, and to force women to fight for equal pay and the fair treatment they deserve. “

This model, the brief continues, “sends a corrosive public message to women and girls that, even at the highest level, no matter how hard they work or how successful they are, they can and will be diminished and undervalued by their employers. is as disheartening as it is illegal. “

A statement from the USSF said, “US Soccer is strongly committed to equal pay, as are members of our senior national teams. We will continue to work with our national men’s and women’s teams to level the playing field. FIFA awards and chart a course to develop the game both here at home and around the world. ”

Although the US Men’s Team Union has supported USWNT’s allegations of pay inequality previously in media statements, this is the first time it has become directly involved in the USWNT lawsuit. . Mark S. Levinstein, executive director of the men’s union, and attorney Zachary D. Tripp signed the brief.

In it, the men’s union says it has “a unique insight into the history of collective bargaining” between the federation and its teams, and the union “also has a deep understanding of the Federation’s longstanding discrimination against national women’s team and its players. “

The brief in particular challenges the district court judge’s ruling that women were paid more than men, and asks the appeals court to take the matter to court. The judge accepted an analysis from US Soccer last year showing that the men were paid $ 212,639 per game and the women $ 220,747. This analysis was based on the total compensation paid to both teams and dividing it by the number of games played by each team.

The brief from the men’s union argues that “the district court’s simplistic calculations made women victims of both their own success and the atypical struggles of men in 2017-2018.” Indeed, during the period covered by the trial, 2015-2019, the women won two World Cups while the men did not qualify for a World Cup for the first time in over 30 years, which has enabled women to perform better. bonus. The court reached its conclusion “without making a distinction between court fees and performance bonuses,” argues the men’s union.

The win bonuses available for women were lower than the bonuses available for men in almost all scenarios, according to both the Men’s Union and the USWNT Appeal.

“A woman’s rate of pay is not equal to that of a man if the woman has to consistently perform better just to get to the same place,” the brief said. “If the women had won fewer games, or if the district court had analyzed a more representative period of men’s performance as a point of comparison, the disparity per game would have been obvious, glaring and undeniable.”

This is a similar argument to the one made by the USWNT legal team last week in its appeal. There, USWNT lawyers used the analogy of a man and a woman who work the same job and are paid through hourly wages and a sales commission. It would not be equal, they argued, to pay the woman a lower salary or a lower commission and then expect her to work more hours or make more sales to earn equal total compensation. to that of its male counterpart.

The judge, in dismissing the USWNT case, also ruled that the women’s team and the men’s team had different pay structures, which the players collectively negotiated, so the two contracts could not be compared.

According to their contracts, USMNT men are paid for appearances and caps – that is, when a player is called in to camp or play – as well as bonuses when they win. Women, however, are paid through a hybrid structure where some players are paid based on calls and caps, but some regular players receive salaries regardless of their lineup, in addition to earning bonuses.

“The WNT has explicitly rejected the terms they now seek to impose retroactively,” the judge wrote in his ruling. The USWNT, in its appeal last week, rebuffed this, arguing the judge was wrong: Women were offered the same contract structure as men, but never the same dollar amounts.

The men’s union case backs USWNT’s claims that it has a different contract than the men’s team because US Soccer forced women to negotiate in that direction. “The district court’s analysis of the collective bargaining process was flawed from start to finish,” the brief said.

The men’s union argues that women are not able to sell their services to other employers – there is only one federation they can play for – and therefore women have been forced to find themselves “In an untenable negotiating position” when US Soccer refused to offer women the exact same contract as the men.

“By dismissing allegations of discriminatory women’s pay as nothing more than a negotiated outcome, district court endorsed the Federation’s longstanding abuse of its total control over athletes’ ability to represent the United States to impose unfair compensation agreements, ”he added. brief statements. This “huge power imbalance” is why the USWNT contract may violate discrimination laws, even if it has gone through a collective bargaining process, the brief adds.

The brief also alleges that instead of paying women equally, US Soccer instead “spent substantial revenues on litigation and lobbying, in the mistaken hope of preserving a system that treats women as inferior.”

US Soccer has challenged that it discriminates against USWNT, and it released a statement after last week’s call saying the federation “is committed to equal pay and to ensuring that our women’s national team remains. the best in the world “.

The USWNT reached the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, beating the Netherlands 4-2 on penalties to set up a showdown with Canada.

