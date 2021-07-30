Inflation expected to surge in Japan but decline in the UK





The current global inflation surge may have started in the US, but it won’t end there, a new study finds. It is likely to appear elsewhere as well.

Recent currency movements hint at accelerating inflation in Japan, according to a recent report by economic analysis firm HCWE & Co.

The recent surge in US inflation to 5.4% in June may have come as a shock to some. Because the dollar has depreciated.

The HCWE report tells history that over a long period of time, inflation is directly proportional to currency depreciation.

The key is that the currency falls first and then inflation occurs. HCWE says.

And that’s why it’s key to forecasting future inflation abroad.

Bad inflation news for Japan

Based on the performance of the British Pound, Euro, Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen over the past year, HCWE has good news and bad news for the various economies behind these currencies. Good news comes to England. You can see that the inflation rate is dropping sharply compared to the US inflation. That’s because its currency, the British pound, has rebounded significantly over the past year. The euro is likely to see a modest decline in inflation as the currency rebounded slightly.

In Switzerland, HCWE sees little change in inflation as the currency has barely moved.

But the really bad news is for Japan. Because the country’s currency has fallen sharply over the past six months, HCWE says inflation is more likely to rise relative to US inflation.

In general, rising inflation is not good for any economy, nor is it good for stock investors if you don’t act quickly and decisively. This means Japanese equity investors should keep a close eye on what is happening with the Bank of Japan and how they will react if inflation rises.

