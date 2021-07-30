UK appears to be ignoring horrific Freedom Day predictions as Covid cases decline | covid





As Britain’s liberty day dawned on July 19, Boris Johnson was grumbling and imprisoned in the 16th-century mansion of grace and grace, humiliated by an absurd quarantine exemption. All legal restrictions are lifted and the international press has called it Britain’s great gamble.

Almost two weeks later, UK cases are on the decline despite horrendous predictions. Downing Street doesn’t dare to rejoice, but this week saw its seventh straight day of declines for the first time since November, although it’s seen some gains over the past few days. On Thursday, cases were down 40% from the previous week.

Descriptions have varied, but none are conclusive, to the end of the euro effect, school holidays, reduced testing, or final approaches to herd immunity.

No one inside the government will say that they think political and scientific advisers have been burned too many times. Even Johnson has personally restrained himself to his entourage. You need to check if this is a Bactrian camel or a dromedary or if it has one or two humps.

A high-ranking government aide said we are not hanging mission accomplished signs. The uncertainty is quite high. I think it would be foolish to pretend that another case isn’t likely to rise enough.

At first, as the number of cases fell for several days in a row, there was a feeling inside the government that the data were outliers, Whitehall sources said. However, after 7 consecutive days, the trend can no longer be ignored.

It’s definitely a trend. Now we need to see that this pandemic has lasted very unpredictably. We cannot yet call on the progress of this wave.

Next Friday is the time when Johnson can finally say the country has turned. The case still shows no effect of the last 4 lifts. A source in Whitehall said that only when we can be sure we are seeing what we think we are seeing.

And if it continues to fall after that, it will be a moment of relief. Because, ultimately, people want to keep living, taking vacations and reopening businesses. For millions of people and of course we hope it was the right decision.

Even for the most respected modelers and epidemiologists, it’s still unclear what exactly is happening.

The sharpness of the peak hinted that it was not driven by immunity. Immunity levels vary from country to country and different regions have different times to peak before cases begin to develop. As a result, the case will remain stagnant and remain stable for several weeks, eventually leading to a downward trend.

A closer look at the data reveals a surge in cases of young people during the Euro period, when the virus surged at home and pubs to watch semi-finals and finals, which one modeler calls waves in the waves.

After the final at Wembley on July 11, the surge in new cases soon subsided. It wasn’t enough to cause a rapid decrease in cases, but it was enough to reduce cases due to immunity, widespread synchronous school closures, better weather, and potentially changing whether people were tested.

There are also indications that the UK may be on the cusp of some form of herd immunity, even if the virus is likely to last indefinitely. Dr Meaghan Kall, an epidemiologist with Public Health England, has suggested that, thanks to antibody data, most age groups are getting very close to herd immunity.

Professor Tim Spector, who runs the Zoe Covid Symptom Study, which uses an app to let people report when they are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, said his figures suggest that he is progressing at about twice the level recorded on government dashboards. . He said young people may choose not to be tested.

It’s down 30% in just two days, which is almost unprecedented in an epidemic, remember that it’s happening without restrictions, no lockdowns, no sudden events. It looks a bit bland to me. There seems to be another explanation other than that the virus suddenly gave up.

None of the modeling Sage published took the euro into account, and none predicted a sharp decline in cases over the past few weeks. Modelers say this reflects the difficulty of predicting human behavior. Certainty about the weeks and months ahead has always been impossible.

And while the model clarifies this, the Sage scenario is somehow dispelled from the message with enormous uncertainty about what will happen this summer, from a trivial third wave to thousands of hospitalizations each day.

Mark Woolhouse, professor of epidemiology of epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, said a little bit more modesty in the face of uncertainty would benefit everyone.

A senior government source said he thinks he thinks model makers admit to themselves that it’s not easy to know why this is happening. Certainly, scientific advisers are wary. The shift in approach some modelers saw last week shows just how hard this can be to predict.

One of the theories at Whitehall is that public attention continues to be maintained despite enforcement changes. People are still generally wearing masks and keeping their distance, one adviser said. That means you’re still seeing the effects of that attention. People now know what behaviors will protect themselves and still appear to be using them.

My advice when doing step 4 is that every time you open a door there will be an exit wave and how it proceeds is up to the individual’s actions. We now believe that people know what to do and take reasonable precautions, especially if they are at risk or know someone at risk.

4. ONS Infection Investigation Shows High Ab Levels

*NEW* Antibodies by age group (green line, modeled): 81% now 25-34 years (!) 94.5% now 35-49 years old (!) 96% > 50 years old

This is very close to herd immunity level in this age group through vaccination and previous infection. https://t.co/5vwnIUPwZH pic.twitter.com/y7CTCrlGUO

— Meaghan Kall (@kallmemeg) July 7, 2021

Over the summer, Johnson and other ministers will launch a campaign to add immunization to 3 million young people. This is a significant gap in coverage in the UK, although vaccination rates among young people are still a significant 63%.

One Whitehall source said that one of the things we can say is that he thinks this wave conclusively proves how effective the vaccine is. The vaccine prevented 60,000 deaths. It’s weird compared to where we’ve been.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/30/uk-appears-to-defy-dire-freedom-day-predictions-as-covid-cases-fall

