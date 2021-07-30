Services support consumer spending in the United States; inflation is skyrocketing





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Consumer spending in the United States rose in June as COVID-19 vaccinations boosted demand for travel-related services, but part of the increase reflected higher prices, annual inflation accelerating further above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Although personal income barely increased last month, other data released on Friday showed second-quarter wage growth to be the fastest in 13 years on an annual basis. That, combined with rising household wealth and plentiful savings, is expected to keep consumer spending high, although rising COVID-19 infections pose a risk.

The overall trend of healthy to strong growth will continue into the next year, said Scott Hoyt, senior economist at Moodys Analytics in West Chester, Pa. Downside risks remain significant. The return of stoppages due to increased infections is unlikely, but cannot be ruled out. There are upside risks as well, especially given all the additional savings since spring 2020.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rebounded 1.0% last month after falling 0.1% in May, the Commerce Department said. Economists polled by Reuters predicted a 0.7% increase in consumer spending.

(Graphic: Personal consumption:)

Nearly half of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing Americans to travel, eat out, visit casinos and attend sporting events among service-related activities that have been curbed in the start of the pandemic.

Spending on services rose 1.2% last month. The general increase was led by spending in restaurants and hotels.

While spending on goods remains strong, the pace has slowed due to shortages of motor vehicles and some household appliances, the production of which has been hampered by the limited supply of semiconductors around the world. Demand is also shifting to services from goods. Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday that sales growth would slow over the next few quarters as customers venture further outside of their homes.

Spending on goods rose 0.5%. Spending on durable goods fell 1.5%, reflecting lower purchases of motor vehicles. Spending on non-durable goods rose 1.8%.

The data was included in the second quarter gross domestic product report released on Thursday. Consumer spending grew at a robust annualized rate of 11.8% in the last quarter, accounting for much of the economy’s 6.5% growth pace, pushing the level of GDP above peaked in the fourth quarter of 2019.

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop in Macy’s Herald Square in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, United States, on December 26, 2020. REUTERS / Jeenah Moon / File Photo

As demand exceeds supply, inflation rises.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile components of food and energy, rose 0.4% in June after advancing 0.5% in May. The so-called basic PCE price index was inflated by rising prices for airline tickets, used cars, and hotel and motel accommodation.

In the 12 months to June, the core PCE price index climbed 3.5%, the largest gain since December 1991, after increasing 3.4% in May. The core PCE price index is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure for its flexible target of 2%.

Price pressures are centered on areas that are having difficulty reopening. Some of these areas are simply inflating prices before the pandemic; others are expected to see prices drop as they adjust capacity and resolve supply chain issues, said Will Compernolle, senior economist at FHN Financial in New York City. Even with modest monthly increases in PCE prices for next year, year-over-year readings will be high for some time.

Consumers are taking notice of rising inflation, which is eroding sentiment.

Wall Street stocks were trading lower. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields have fallen.

(Graphic: UMich:)

INCREASING WAGES

The US central bank on Wednesday kept its overnight key rate close to zero and left its bond buying program unchanged.

Excluding inflation, consumer spending rebounded 0.5% in June after falling 0.6% in May. The rebound in so-called real consumer spending last month puts it on a higher growth path as the third quarter approaches.

Personal income rose 0.1% in June after falling 2.2% in May on lower government transfers. The savings rate fell to a still high 9.4% from 10.3% in May, which should support spending as the flow of public money dries up.

Households accumulated at least $ 2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic. Record stock prices and acceleration in house prices are bolstering household wealth. Wages are also rising as companies compete for scarce workers.

In a separate report released on Friday, the Labor Department said its employment cost index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 0.7% in the last quarter after gaining 0.9% during the period January-March. This brought the year-on-year rate of increase to 2.9%, the largest increase since the fourth quarter of 2018, from 2.6% in the first quarter.

Wages and salaries rose 0.9% after increasing 1.0% in the first quarter. They are up 3.2% over one year, the largest increase since the second quarter of 2008, after increasing by 2.7% in the first quarter. The wage increases were led by the leisure and hospitality sector.

(Graph: Labor costs:)

The economy is facing a labor shortage, with a record 9.2 million job vacancies at the end of May. About 9.5 million people are officially unemployed. The lack of affordable child care and fears of contracting the coronavirus have been blamed for keeping workers, mostly women, at home. There have also been retirements linked to the pandemic as well as career changes.

Republicans and business groups blamed improved unemployment benefits, including a weekly $ 300 check from the federal government, for the labor shortage.

We need to prepare for the labor supply constraints that maintain strong upward pressure on compensation costs in the second half of 2021, said Oren Klachkin, chief US economist at Oxford Economics in New York. Better sanitary conditions and reopening will only gradually equalize the imbalance between a high demand for labor and the limited supply of workers.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy-spending/services-boost-u-s-consumer-spending-in-june-inflation-increases-idUSKBN2F01TA The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos