



When you fall into a pit, you have to stop digging. This is the advice Michael Gove should take in regards to my fight over information disclosure.

It’s a long story, so bear with me.

In the spring of 2019, it was reported in the media that the British government conducted a poll designed to measure public attitudes about how Scotland should be governed.

It turns out that such a vote took place from March 2018 to May 2019. Mostly done by Ipsos-Mori. This study was organized and funded by the Cabinet Office.

At the time, I had a parliamentary briefing with the cabinet in the shadows. I’ve taken the view that I hope this work isn’t controversial because it was paid for by the taxpayer and that the results should be in the public domain.

After a series of written and oral questions, the British government simply declined.

On June 3, 2019, I decided to exercise my rights under the Freedom of Information Act after a response was rejected by Congress. On July 1, 2019, the Cabinet Office responded.

35(1)(a) refused to provide requested information on the basis of FOIA (‘Formulation and Development of Government Policy’). We then requested a review of this decision.

While this was happening, David Lidington resigned from the cabinet and the blatant Michael Gove took the lead. One of his first actions was to deny my request for review. I was notified of this on August 14th.

The walls are closing… https://t.co/8L8YiooOVb

— Tommy Sheppard MP (@TommySheppard) July 29, 2021

The next step was to file a complaint with the Information Commissioner. The Information Commissioner can be anyone if the FOI request is denied. I did this on August 20th. The government case is that they are doing this research for policy development, so they are exempt from FOI.

In appealing to the Commissioner, I pointed out that the government is unwilling to review policies relating to trade unions. In fact, it took the lead in rejecting any changes to the current constitutional resolution that could result from another referendum or additional mandates.

Five months later, on January 27, 2020, I received a decision from the committee. Disappointingly, she sided with the government, but as she read the verdict, she didn’t seem completely convinced about their case, and the decision was on point.

I disagree with the committee’s judgment as to whether this study should be exempted under the law, and I have decided to appeal the decision to the Information Tribunal (a special court established under the 2000 Act).

It took quite a while, but six weeks ago, on June 14, 2021, the court finally issued its verdict. I have decided that it is in my favor in every way and I have ordered the government to disclose the information within 28 days.

At a pivot point, the tribunal chaired by Stephen Cragg QC found that the information relates to the implementation of existing policies, not policy development, and no exemptions apply.

He further suggested that even if an exemption could apply, not disclosing the information would not serve the public good!

The Cabinet Office decided to appeal on the 28th. You have the power to appeal, but only if you can show that there is a flaw in the process leading to the decision, rather than simply dissatisfied with the decision. And this week, Cragg rejected the appeal, noting that there was no such basis in the Cabinet Office.

So in the court battle between myself and the Cabinet, the score now is 2-0.

EXCLUSION: Judge dismisses Cabinet appeal against Court decision ordering the lifting of the secret ballot for Union. The legal decision is the latest development in the freedom battle of @TommySheppard information with the UKG dating back to June 2019. https://t.co/JhadsZz1Lu

— Kathleen Nutt (@kacnutt) July 28, 2021

You think the British government will do a good job at this point and will follow the instructions given. Somehow I doubt that it will be.

They can now appeal to the Superior Court to overturn the judgment of the First Tribunal. Perhaps the Supreme Court after that.

Their chances of success seem slim, but the delay will serve the purpose of making this information invisible.

The big question is why?

Could this information be so sensitive that the government fears embarrassment or setbacks from disclosure? It may or may not be.

Their real fear is that the FOI process sets a precedent. Please note that the request in question relates only to information up to June 2019.

But, of course, the Conservative government is wasting public money researching campaigns against Scottish independence.

Including, it appears to be using designated funds for Covid relief to question the Scots’ attitude towards India.

Of course, I have submitted additional FOI requests related to research from June 2019 to the present, and the government is blocking them.

After the legal process for a transfer request, there is no place for that information.

And that can be quite embarrassing. That’s why I haven’t thrown the towel yet. We will also continue to seek information.

Of course, this is the opposite of transparent and responsible government. It shows governments using public money for their political parties to end the kind of thing that other parts of the world quickly condemn.

And none of this is cheap. Who knows how much tax the UK government has now and will continue to spend to keep this information secret?

I’m not sure, but I submitted another FOI request to find out.

