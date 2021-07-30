UK prepares to withdraw from discriminatory travel rules in France – POLITICO





The British government in London is preparing to take France out of its cumbersome travel rules, as British ministers claim that they overreacted to the beta outbreak in France earlier this month.

In mid-July, France suddenly entered yellow plus restrictions under its existing red, yellow and green traffic light system, a separate category requiring arrivals to be quarantined for 10 days, whether vaccinated or not. Double-vaccinated Britons do not need to self-isolate in amber-rated countries.

A Whitehall official said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been briefed on the infection rate by the French Ministry of Transport just before his regular meeting with Health Minister Sajid Javid on travel rules.

At the briefing, the beta variant is known to be less responsive to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was more widely used in the UK than in France, and it was reported that it prompted Johnson to declare “that’s it.”

At a meeting with Zavid on July 16, the Prime Minister decided to include France in the newly created Amber Plus category.

The same Whitehall official claimed that the government acted hastily after experiencing the Delta strain originally identified in India. Ministers have been criticized for not restricting travel from the country early enough to lead to the rapid spread of the strain in the UK, and we have focused on a booster program in the fall and making sure nothing slips before that, the official said. said.

A British diplomat went further, saying that ministers had been burned by the delta outbreak and had overreacted tremendously.

European Minister Frances Frances said yesterday: It is a decision that discriminates against the French because other Europeans, even countries with more difficult health due to the delta strain or other strains, are not affected by this quarantine.

Transport Minister Grant Shops told LBC on Friday: The government has been cautious. Our biggest concern is that we don’t allow variants that could somehow escape our antivirus program. “

He added that France had flagged it because of the case. [of Beta] As British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab previously quoted, it is actually in France and not Runion (an island in the Indian Ocean, a French overseas division).

A Downinga spokesperson told reporters that the list of traffic lights will be updated next week following a typical three-week review.

Expectations from the government and transport sectors are widespread that quarantine requirements for France will be relaxed. The transport industry advisor said: They are leaving France at the earliest opportunity without a U-turn.

Data published by Public Health France showed that when the UK imposed more stringent rules, the beta variant was present in about 11% of PCR-positive tests in France between July 6 and 12.

However, UK public health authorities were concerned about the relative resistance of beta variants to the AstraZeneca vaccine. John Edmunds, professor and government adviser at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the BBC’s “Today” program: A better degree of immune response.

Clea Caulcutt contributed to the report.

