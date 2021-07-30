Frustration mounts for US men’s volleyball after Tokyo Olympics loss to Brazil





TOKYO – A serve at a key time to enter the net. Blocking strategy poorly executed. Attacks that could not cross the Brazilian defense at the net.

These kinds of mistakes have left the usually calm American men’s volleyball coach John Speraw puzzled on the sidelines and knowing that the Americans can hardly afford any further setbacks after a four-set loss to Brazil in a group match on Friday.

“I was pretty frustrated today,” Speraw said. “We really weren’t performing, and it can get frustrating when we aren’t performing. That’s something I expect. If we say we’re going to do this, we have to do that.”

After releasing a grueling first set 32-30, the Americans dropped the next three against Brazil 25-23, 25-21, 25-20.

The loss leaves the United States 2-2 with a Sunday pool game to be played against Argentina. Brazil, the reigning gold medalist, is 3-1.

“I don’t think it was really a one-sided game,” said American Matt Anderson. “They had a few runs here and there. But I think we were able to stop their runs in the first set, and that gave us a chance. But in the second, third and fourth they put aside a few strings of points together which it was difficult to come back to. “

The United States can clinch a quarterfinal berth with a win over Argentina, giving them a chance at another medal after securing bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. A loss would likely send the Americans home after the group game for the first time since 2000, when they lost all five games in Sydney.

A key aspect of the loss to Brazil was again serving. While Brazil had seven aces and just eight serve errors, the Americans struggled to keep their serves.

The United States, which started the day with the most faults in the tournament (62), committed 21 more against Brazil, including several at key moments. Two came on set points in the first set which the Americans managed to overcome, but others ended up killing trades in subsequent sets as the United States tried to set up runs scored to clear. deficits.

“I think our servers have the capacity to be the best service team in the world,” said Anderson. “Honestly, I do. We have guys who can absolutely tear the ball apart and guys with a great variety who can move the ball. Hats off to Brazil today. I think when we served really hard today, they defended those balloons and played it really well. “

Speraw said it was always tricky to be aggressive on serves, knowing that not going can create easy chances for the opponent.

Anderson said there was no reason to give up just to avoid mistakes.

“We have to be aggressive,” he said. “Giving free balls to teams is not a way to win the Olympics.”

In other results, Canada swept away winless Venezuela for their second win in four games in Pool A. Poland improved to 3-1 with a win over Japan, which fell to 2-2 . Italy are also 3-1 after beating Iran in four sets, handing the Iranians their second loss.

Argentina (2-2) rallied in two sets to beat Tunisia (0-4) in another Pool B match, and France (2-2) beat ROC (3-1) in four sets.

