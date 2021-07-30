



Meanwhile, tomorrow at around 9:50 PM (an extra 10 seconds), one of the greatest Olympic track and field events finally comes to an end.

For the first time in 13 years, Usain Bolt will no longer be able to call himself the current 100-meter champion.

Read on to see who will win the most coveted Olympic title.

On this stage in London 2012, England was the eve of the legendary Super Saturday, but one of the stars of the day, Jessica Ennis-Hill, revealed that she lived in fear of a wardrobe malfunction. what they want.

Analysis: Inconsistent post-immunization policy in the UK

Scientists advising governments have warned of concerns about an increase in international travel this summer. A document provided to ministers earlier this month noted the importance of global surveillance for new strains and warned that September and October would be “particularly dangerous points in the trajectory of the epidemic.” This could make it more understandable to have an amber plus regime in place for those returning from France, designed to prevent the potential arrival of beta strains. But amid the pandemic and quarantine, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard thinks an incompetent government is invoking fake science and analyzes how this administration has allowed it to attack the Labor Party and the less vaccinated flanks of Europe. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the border will reopen once 80% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Retrieve David Tennant: How to Save Doctor Who

Since most Doctor Who fans have had the ability to predict the future by spending so much of their lives in the vortex of space for long periods of time, news broke that Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker would be leaving the show with a three-part special. In the fall of 2022, it was heatedly debated on most fan forums, rumored to be worth nothing more than a shrug. As a writer or actor, picking up Tardis’s keys isn’t a big deal, but Stephen Armstrong has suggested 13 ways to get Doctor Who.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Drug deaths soaring | Scotland’s status as Europe’s drug death capital was confirmed today after Nicola Sturgeon and SNP’s “shameful” figures described as “scars of conscience” were released. It is the seventh year in a row that drug-related deaths have risen sharply in Scotland, with record-breaking annual deaths reported last year.

Worldwide: British dies on ‘piracy charges’

A British crew member was killed in a pirate attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman, the ship’s Israeli operator confirmed today. One British and one Romanian crew member were killed by unidentified raiders as the Mercer Street vessel was passing through the Arabian Sea on Thursday night. The attack came amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Read on for context.

friday reading

A comeback or a swan song? Can Johnny Depp make a comeback?

