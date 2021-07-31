



Murray is due to surrender to the police on July 30 to face an eight-month sentence for contempt of court after the British Supreme Court rejected a request for reconsideration of his case. The allegations came from Murrays’ coverage in a public gallery of the Salmonds trial on sexual assault allegations held at the Edinburgh High Court in March 2020. Judge Lady Dorrian said Murray had violated her strict order to protect her identity. The number of witnesses who concluded that his blog post would allow puzzle identification was sentenced to eight months in prison in May 2021.

Many norms of journalism practice, including the UK IPSO, prohibit the disclosure of information that could identify victims of sexual assault.

Journalists must comply with court orders regarding the protection of witnesses, but the prison sentence for charges involving blogging by Craig Murrays is excessive and very worrisome. The RSF emphasizes that media activity should not lead to prison sentences anywhere. Imprisonment related to media activity should be an absolute last resort. It is certainly not what one would expect from a country that protects the freedom of the press and the safety of journalists. Rebecca Vincent, RSF’s Director of International Campaigns and UK Commissioner, said Murray should be released and other measures should be considered instead of prison sentences.

The RSF reflects the concerns of the Scottish PEN about the gruesome impact the ruling will have on freedom of expression and reporting, citing that Murray was the first person to be imprisoned in Scotland for contempt of the press in more than 70 years.

The Craig Murray Justice Campaign warns that legal precedent will be set, saying Murray will be the first person in the UK and indeed around the world to be imprisoned for puzzle identification.

Former British ambassador to Uzbekistan Murray is also known for his thorough coverage of the US extradition proceedings of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assanges.

The UK is ranked 33rd out of 180 countries in the RSF 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rsf.org/en/news/uk-blogger-craig-murray-jailed-eight-months-over-jigsaw-identification

