UK reopens for vaccinated Americans

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic caused a domino effect, closing borders to countries around the world, it has felt like an endlessly long guessing game about where we can go and what combination of tests, paperwork and quarantine protocols will be required. upon arrival. After spending most of 2020 without personas in almost every country on the planet, Americans—the fully vaccinated—can finally enjoy international travel and summers without borders.

First, Greece started welcoming Americans in May, followed shortly thereafter by other European hotspots such as France and Germany. The UK, which now includes England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, will reopen its borders to vaccinated tourists on 2 August (some EU citizens are also on this list). So far, Americans entering the UK have had to self-isolate for 10 days. Although that is no longer a rule, inbound travelers must present their vaccine card, fill out a passenger locator form, test negative before departure, and retest upon arrival (or at least before the second day in the UK). must receive People who have not been vaccinated should self-isolate.

Europe currently leads the US in vaccination rates, but the delta strain remains a serious concern worldwide. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted all Covid-19 restrictions in the UK on 19 July. This means that only time will tell how it will affect the spread of the delta. Full vaccination does not protect against spreading, capturing, and testing positive for the virus. And the United States, which has not yet lifted travel restrictions for foreigners from certain countries (including most European countries, including the United Kingdom), requires citizens arriving from abroad to present a negative PCR or antigen test performed at least three days in advance. Start.

