Jodie Kidd urges families across the UK to try fishing this summer.





Model and racing driver Jodie Kidd urges all families to try fishing as part of National Fishing Month to beat the boredom of vacation and learn new skills.

National Fishing Month announced over 250 free fishing events across the country. Steps have been taken to improve inclusiveness with a calendar that includes family-friendly, women-only and wheelchair-accessible events.

Fishing has soared in popularity since the pandemic, and a recent campaign launched by the Environment Agency has raised interest in female anglers and the benefits that fishing can bring to everyone.

freedom of fishing

With many holidays canceled this year, families are looking for things to do closer to home. According to a recent OnePoll survey by the Angling Trust, a quarter (26%) of people have enjoyed spending more time outdoors since the pandemic. Because it gives them freedom and entertains children (17%). Of those who want to try fishing (33%) said fishing provides an opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends.

As part of National Fishing Month, Jodie Kidd enjoyed fishing lessons with her son and fishing coach Kevin Holborne.

Jody said:

It was fantastic to spend time in the great outdoors with my son as part of National Fishing Month. With free activities over the holidays that the whole family could enjoy, we loved learning new skills and challenging each other.

You’ll soon fall in love with it, and the beauty of fishing is that it’s not just about catching fish. I can bond with my son and talk about his day and we both feel like we had a good time in nature which is very serene and rewarding. Learn to slow down and get the most out of the outdoors. What better sense of freedom could there be than this?

Heidi Stone, EPA Fisheries Partnership Manager:

Jodie was delighted to be participating in National Fishing Month this summer. Fishing is a fantastic way to spend time with loved ones and connect with the natural environment around us.

All proceeds from the sale of fishing rod licenses will be used to improve our fishing environment, making it a great fishing experience for everyone. We hope that National Fishing Month will show anglers the definite well-being benefits of fishing and that they return to the bank on a regular basis.

Andrew Race, president of the Fishing Trade Association, said:

We created National Fishing Month to inform the general public about fishing and the social, psychological and environmental benefits of fishing. The goal of NFM is to increase the participation and diversity of anglers and to engage people in decisions surrounding access, environmental policy and wildlife management. NFM provides the ultimate opportunity for people to experience the taste of outdoor activities and fishing at the same time.

I still vividly remember the first time I went fishing with my grandfather when I was young as Korea started fishing in earnest this year. We want to support fishing that develops the power of fishing by creating opportunities to experience these moments throughout the month. .

Clive Copeland, Head of Engagement at the Angling Trust, said:

It’s easier than ever for families to go fishing for the first time this year. The Get Fishing event is the perfect day for everyone, regardless of age or ability.

Anglers who currently hold a fishing rod license can also go on free fishing trips with their friends as part of this summer’s Friends Fishing initiative. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the sport with someone more experienced.

John Ellis, National Fisheries and Fishing Manager for the Canal & River Trust, said:

There was a passion for families to make the most of the waterway, and the CRT is hosting a series of events on the canal to celebrate National Fishing Month through its Lets Fish event program.

Go fishing for the first time with one of our qualified coaches and prepare to make the most of your staycation summer.

Last year, the Environment Agency sold 1,019,723 individual freshwater rod licenses to adults living in the UK. This is a 16% increase from the 882,989 units in 2019/20 the previous year. This boom in sales is driving the Environment Agency to fund more important restoration work to protect fish stocks, increase biodiversity, create and restore more than 3,000 hectares of fishing habitat, and maintain a healthier water environment. Thanks to road license income, the Environment Agency and its partners improved over 1,700 km of the river between 2019/20.

For more information about National Fishing Month or to find free local events near you, visit www.nationalfishingmonth.com.

