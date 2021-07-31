US passport delays lead to long queues of potential travelers





LOS ANGELES (AP) Britt Johnson showed up around midnight at the West Los Angeles Federal Building, hoping to rush a passport application when the office opened at 7 a.m.

Johnson, eager to visit a dying relative in Mexico, was in line with hundreds of prospective travelers by mid-morning Thursday when a security guard announced that passport applications would no longer be taken there.

Crowd disappointment has been felt across the United States at passport offices, which have been overwhelmed with people ready to travel again as COVID-19 restrictions have gradually been lifted in recent months.

The pent-up demand for passports has pushed wait times to between 12 and 18 weeks, according to the State Department. This prompted many like Johnson to seek expedited appointments at understaffed passport offices. These now take up to 12 weeks.

It’s pretty urgent, Johnson said of his travel plans. It’s pretty important to me right now. So I’m going to do my best to try and get this thing.

Now, her only options for an in-person date are to try and schedule it online or over the phone. Marvella Carson, who was hoping to attend a cousin wedding in Jamaica, said she had tried both, to no avail.

You can’t pass. You cannot access their website. You can’t go on the phone, said Carson, waiting outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles.

She resigned herself to the fact that she was probably not going to attend the wedding.

After more than a year of closures linked to the pandemic, people are ready to travel again, but the State Department closed many of its offices last year in an effort to keep employees safe, creating a huge backlog.

This is because of the ripple effects of the pandemic which have caused extreme disruption of the process at national issuing facilities and at embassies and consulates abroad.

The ministry says a backlog of 1.5 million to 2 million passport applications means most applications submitted now are unlikely to be processed until the fall.

Rachel Arndt, assistant deputy secretary of state for passport services, said this month that the department was increasing its staff in the United States as pandemic restrictions were relaxed. But she said Americans who need to apply for or renew a passport should do so at least six months before they plan to travel.

Those who do not have immediate travel plans are encouraged to renew their passport by mail.

Meanwhile, the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security have taken steps to alleviate problems with Americans overseas with expired passports trying to return home.

Departments announced in May that U.S. citizens who are abroad and whose passports expired on or after January 1, 2020, could use their documents to re-enter the United States until December 31, 2021. This provision does not apply to travel. between other countries, unless it is a transit stopover.

