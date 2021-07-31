What to watch next in Tokyo – NBC Chicago





Some of the latest swimming events will see big American stars take their last shot at medals and it will be a big day for track and field athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.

Plus, local athletes are making their debut as they hope to step up in the medal race at the Games.

Here are five things to watch out for when coming Friday night and Saturday morning and how to watch them live.

The women’s 100m highlights the big day on the track; Illinois discus thrower makes Tokyo debut

The race to crown the world’s fastest woman will take place on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics. While it is certainly the most publicized race of the evening, there are many notable events taking place in track and field.

The first day 8 athletics session in Tokyo begins at 7:00 p.m. CT with a series of six events: Women’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s Discus Throw, Men’s Pole Vault, Men’s 800m, Women’s 100m Hurdles and Men’s 100m . U.S. pole vaulter and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks is no longer competing after testing positive for COVID-19. Team USA’s medal hopes in the men’s 100m rest on the shoulder of Trayvon Bromwell, who won the 100m final at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Illinois discus thrower Kelsey Card of Springfield will be looking to qualify in her event.

U.S. 4x400m mixed relay team reestablished, DQ overthrown

The second session will start at 5:00 a.m. CT on Saturday and will include the flagship race of the day: the 100m women. American Shacarri Richardson was supposed to travel to Tokyo as the favorite for medals in the event, but will no longer compete after being suspended for a month for failing a doping control at the Olympic track and field trials in the United States .

Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Jenna Prandini all qualified to compete in the women’s 100m. It will be up to them to try to win the first legal gold medal of the United States since the triumph of Gail Devers in 1996. Marion Jones was stripped of the title 2000 for doping.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the first session on NBC’s prime-time coverage, or stream live at 7 p.m. CT here. Stream the second session live here.

Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky each win another gold on day 8 of swimming

On Friday, in the first of three Olympic races for Caeleb Dressel, he won gold in the 100m butterfly, breaking his own world record. Meanwhile, Kristof Milak from Hungary won silver and Noe Ponti from Switzerland won bronze. Dressel then finished first in their 50m freestyle semi-final to advance to tomorrow night’s final.

Katie Ledecky of the United States won gold in the 800m freestyle, while Ariarne Titmus of Australia took silver and Simona Quadarella of Italy won bronze.

Ledecky won her second gold at these Games and her sixth individual gold overall, the most swimmers. She had been linked with the great Hungarian Krisztina Egerszegi.

It wasn’t my last race, “she said after the race, regarding other Olympics.” I’m going to at least ’24, maybe ’28, see well. I just knew it was my last swim here.

US men’s basketball aiming for second consecutive victory over Czech Republic

The United States men’s basketball team came to Tokyo struggling to find a rhythm in the exhibition game. Those struggles continued as they lost their opener to France 83-76, ending a 25-game winning streak at the Olympics.

The United States appeared to get back on track Wednesday night against Iran, winning by a score of 120-66 and taking their first victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

The next stop for the United States in the Group A preliminary game will be the Czech Republic at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Kevin Durant has a chance to overtake Carmelo Anthony as the top scorer in the history of Olympic men’s basketball in the United States. Durant is currently five points off the record (336 points) held by Anthony.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch on Peacock or stream live here.

American women’s volleyball appears to remain undefeated

The U.S. women’s volleyball team faces the Russian Olympic Committee at 10:05 p.m. Friday night. Team USA have won the first three of their five group stage matches overall, while ROC are 2-1.

Rugby players from Canada and Brazil kneel to protest

Most recently, the team won bronze in 2016 and silver in 2012 and 2008, but Jordan Larson, Jordan Thompson and Co., including Illinois stars Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Jordyn Poulter, have a good chance. to win their first gold medal in Tokyo. Thompson has been the team’s top scorer in their opening three matches.

HOW TO WATCH: Stream live here.

Hannah Roberts finishes the first BMX Freestyle round with the highest score

Hannah Roberts got off to a flying start as she made her Olympic debut in the very first BMX freestyle event and is now heading to the final as the top scorer.

A 19-year-old native of South Bend, Indiana, she competed in the Women’s New Olympic Sport Rankings, where she achieved the highest score.

Roberts finished his first run with a score of 89.80, the highest of any run on Friday night. She then finished her second round with a score of 85.60, leaving her with an average of 87.70 – the highest of the evening.

Freestyle BMX riders are rated on the execution and difficulty of their tricks. The rider with the best score will compete last in the final of the event.

Roberts started competing at the age of 12. In 2017, she became the very first BMX Freestyle World Champion at the first World Championships in China.

This year, Roberts won her third world title at the Women’s BMX Park World Championship in France.

Illinois-Wisconsin sailing duo prepare for final races ahead of medal rounds

Maggie Shea of ​​Wilmette and East Troy, Stephanie Roble of Wisconsin will look to improve their ranking in the women’s 49er fx sailing event ahead of the medal race.

The pair have so far completed nine of their 12 races, but will look for two more finishes with high scores ahead of the final event.

How 2 Olympic sailors went from competitors to teammates in the same boat

HOW TO LOOK: The sailing events will begin at 10:05 p.m. CT, weather permitting. Stream it live here.

