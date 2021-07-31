Amazon now employs nearly 1 million people in the United States, or 1 in 169 workers





Amazon first revealed the number of people it employs in the United States, bringing the figure to 950,000, according to the e-commerce giant’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday.

While the workforce was increased by an additional 64,000 people hired in the second quarter, it does not include the thousands of contractors such as drivers that Amazon depends on to run its Amazon Prime delivery operations.

The company’s total number of employees was shared in a lengthy press release, in a section titled Investing in Employee Safety and Providing Good Jobs, where Amazon revealed it introduced a new mental health benefit for all of its 950,000 US employees, their families and households. members.

Globally, the company employs 1.3 million people. It is the second largest employer in the United States, behind Walmart, which currently employs nearly 1.6 million people in the United States.

As of June, the national private sector workforce numbered about 161 million people, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This means that about 1 in 169 people in the nation’s workforce work for Amazon, while about 1 in 100 people in the U.S. workforce are employed by Walmart.

Even with such a large fleet of workers, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said the company’s demand for more employees remains high.

The demand for labor is probably one of the biggest inflation factors in our business right now, Olsavsky said on a call with reporters, acknowledging the competitive job market.

Spend a lot of money on signing and incentives, Olsavsky said, adding that the pay rise the company typically offers in October has been postponed until May.

Amazon has paid a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour to all of its employees since 2018, more than double the federal minimum wage, which is currently $ 7.25 an hour.

