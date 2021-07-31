UK milk delivery threatens in aftermath of driver shortage crisis, Brexit and Covid | Food and beverage industry





Supermarkets could disrupt summer milk deliveries if the widespread driver shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic is not addressed, according to the UK’s largest dairy supplier.

Arla, which supplies milk to around 2,400 stores daily in the UK, said on Saturday that it was unable to deliver milk to 600 stores as the number of drivers declined.

Ash Amirahmadi, managing director of Arla Foods UK, said about 10% of orders in the South of England were unable to be fulfilled as the driver was forced to self-isolate after contact with someone, exacerbating the existing staff shortage. I tested positive for COVID-19.

He told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that we need to make sure we don’t run out of food in the summer.

The company is offering a 2,000 sign-on bonus to new drivers who are ready to work on the weekend, double the amount Tesco announced earlier this week.

Since mid-April, we have been experiencing a driver shortage, especially in the southern regions. Amirahmadi said it was getting worse and was now facing a driver shortage crisis.

He urged the government to clear the balance of HGV driving tests and add truck drivers to the list of skilled worker visas to make it easier for overseas workers to come to the UK. He also called for changes to the UK’s self-isolation regime linked to the NHS tracking and tracking app, which forced some workers who tested negative for the virus to stay at home.

Arla also said it is taking its own steps to increase driver supply and is strengthening training in five UK garages.

Amirahmadis’s comments came after Nisa, a supplier to an independent retailer owned by a co-op, warned some members that it had to cancel some shipments due to a lack of drivers.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email.

In a letter to its convenience store partners, the company said the volume of orders was staggering, three times the vehicle and driver capacity. Some frozen food orders had to be canceled, and a lack of drivers is believed to be a major cause of cancellations.

The recent delivery issues come amid fierce competition for professional HGV drivers caused by a mix of Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and tax changes that have forced some drivers to leave the deal. The surge in demand for courier services has also created alternative employment opportunities.

Logistics UK, which represents cargo owners, including supermarkets, estimates there is a shortage of 90,000 HGV drivers, including some 25,000 from the EU who have returned from Brexit. There is also a backlog of 45,000 truck driving tests, which is expected to make approximately 25,000 drivers available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/30/driver-shortage-crisis-threatens-uk-milk-deliveries-in-wake-of-brexit-and-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos