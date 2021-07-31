US market expected to contain 40% electric vehicles in 2030: Biden





Chevrolet Bolt EV at an EVgo charging station. Getting electric vehicle sales by 2030 to 40% of all vehicles will likely require incentives (subsidies) for electric vehicles, public high-speed chargers, and domestic fast chargers. At present, sales of electric vehicles are around 2%. If plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) also count towards the goal, 40% should be easier to achieve. Chevrolet

President Joe Biden is seeking a voluntary pledge from automakers that would see electric vehicles account for 40% of new vehicle sales in the United States by 2030.

The plan is expected to be announced as early as next week, according to a Reuters news service report. It would be part of a larger White House push to tighten fuel economy and vehicle emissions standards, reversing a rollback adopted under the Trump administration.

The specific details of the plan are unclear. The Reuters report suggests that the president’s plan focuses on the traditional big three of Detroit, General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis, the latter formed earlier this year by a merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Frances PSA Group. . However, a number of foreign brands have also announced their intention to aggressively increase production of electrified vehicles.

Bentley and Volvo are among those who expect to abandon production of vehicles using internal combustion engines altogether. But it’s not clear whether the Biden plan will include plug-in hybrids in the 40% target or focus exclusively on BEVs.

UAW Worries electric vehicles are easier to build

There has been some setback. A spokesperson for the United Auto Workers Union said the labor group had failed to come to an agreement on a plan that would see the companies it represents switch to 40 percent electric vehicles. The UAW had previously expressed concerns about the switch to electrified vehicles, as their production is expected to be less labor-intensive. The union represents the operations of GM, Ford and Stellantis in the United States. One question is whether pro-electrification motorists could buy brands not represented by the UAW if those owners believe that automakers are putting their personal interests ahead of national interests. Most of the international automakers have factories located in the South, where the auto factories are not unionized.

A plan that sees a significant increase in sales of electric vehicles could ease the recent criticism the Biden administration has faced from environmentalists. The president has announced his intention to reverse the mileage and emissions reduction ordered by Trump. But Biden is expected to call for a 3.7% increase in the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standard through 2026, below the 5% increase that was enacted under Pres. Barack Obama.

President Biden must act boldly as if the world depends on him, because it is, said Dan Becker, head of the Safe Climate Transportation Campaign, earlier this week.

Go straight to EVs vs. plugins as bridge technology

There is a general consensus within the auto industry that electrified vehicles are the wave of the future in an era of worsening global warming. But there is also a wide divide on how to make the change.

Some companies, including Toyota and Honda, believe the best approach is a mix of plug-in hybrids and BEVs. Others, including General Motors, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, believe the goal should be a 100% switch to BEVs. Unsurprisingly, they are comfortable with EV technology and for them the question is when it can happen. GM, for example, aims for 2035 to abandon internal combustion engines.

It is not certain that a 40% EV goal will satisfy Biden’s critics. A growing number of countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, have announced their intention to phase out internal combustion engines completely by 2035. European Union regulators are also moving in this direction. The question is whether consumers will agree. Demand for electrified BEVs, plug-in hybrids, hybrids accounted for about 5% of the U.S. total last year, but sales of plug-in models doubled in the first half of 2021. The government’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics says that BEV were just under 2% of the market last year and they outperformed plugins by 3-1. Consulting firms IHS Markit and JD Power have forecast the total to reach 30% by 2030, but Ford CEO Jim Farley recently predicted it could reach 40% even without a presidential term.

Reaching 40% by 2030 may require counting both electric vehicles and plug-ins (but not simpler hybrids), continuing or increasing tax credits for purchasing electricity, and subsidies or credits for domestic and public chargers.

