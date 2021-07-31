Milk supplier warns of UK store shortages





The president of Britain’s largest dairy supplier said supermarkets could disrupt milk deliveries in the summer if the government doesn’t take action to address the truck driver shortage.

Arla, which supplies milk to around 2,400 stores daily in the UK, said last Saturday it was unable to deliver milk to 600 stores due to a declining number of drivers.

Ash Amirahmadi, Managing Director of Arla Foods UK, said the company has been struggling to deliver to 10% of its stores on a regular basis in recent weeks.

He told the BBC Radios Today program: I think it’s very worrying that customers can’t come into the store and get milk when they can’t supply 10% of the stores they expect to receive milk every day. We take it very seriously.

We’re working to avoid a summer of chaos. We see that the problem is getting worse and this is why we rate ourselves in a driver shortage crisis. Therefore, we are asking industry and governments to recognize that we are in a crisis and to work together to solve the problem.

Arla said the third-party carrier has increased wages to lure drivers and has also offered a 2,000 sign-on bonus.

Britain’s largest grocery store Tesco has announced 1,000 Golden Hellos to new drivers who signed up before September to address the shortage.

However, Amirahmadi said the government needs structural solutions, including test improvements and temporary visa changes, to address the shortage in the short term.

With more vacations coming into the coming summer, he said, there is a short-term crisis in which we must make sure we don’t run out of food in the summer.

There is a test backlog of HGV drivers that is expected to have around 30,000 drivers awaiting testing.

We want governments to work with us to accelerate and secondly we believe that driving should be perceived as a skilled shortage and therefore should open up temporary visas to industries to bring European drivers back to the country.

Earlier this month, Transport Minister Grant Shops announced a consultation to relax driver qualifications as part of a package of actions designed to help with the issue.

He also announced that the working hours of truck drivers will be temporarily extended from 9 hours a day to 10 hours a day.

But the Road Haulage Association, which sees a shortage of 100,000 drivers, said the mitigation was a fixed seat.

