Governors want Biden to explain why US border is closed to Canadians





The backdrop: The Trudeau government announced last week that fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed to enter Canada on discretionary travel starting August 9.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision came against a backdrop of rising vaccination rates in Canada and a drop in the number of Covid cases and hospitalizations.

Days later, the Biden administration renewed its restrictions on non-essential travel on US-Canada land and ferry crossings until at least August 21. U.S. officials cited the continued spread of Covid in the United States and around the world as well as the Delta variants emergence as factors.

The US decision was met with frustration. For months, families separated from loved ones, business leaders and lawmakers have stepped up pressure on President Joe Biden to relax border measures or at least provide a detailed plan.

The border, which is a key source of economic activity for communities on both sides, has been closed to discretionary travelers since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The requirement for clarity: In their letter, the governors said the call for the United States to expand border restrictions worsened the already significant economic impacts of the pandemic on communities and border states in the north.

We are writing to request additional information, preferably in the form of a detailed briefing on COVID-19-related travel restrictions impacting the Canada-U.S. Border, the governors wrote.

The heads of state said they were specifically interested in knowing what kind of information the federal government based its decision on the border and the steps needed to reopen the border.

They also urged the administration to clarify how the government plans to assist affected communities and any other obstacles that may exist to the timely implementation of a thoughtful and clearly defined reopening plan.

The letter was signed by Mike Dunleavy of Alaska, Tim Walz of Minnesota, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Mike DeWine of Ohio, Jay Inslee of Washington, Janet Mills of Maines, Greg Gianforte of Montana, Doug Burgum of Dakota from the North and Phil Scott from Vermont.

What’s next: Canada will begin welcoming vaccinated American visitors on August 9, but there is no indication that the United States is ready to start reopening its land crossings to Canadians, even on August 21.

All eyes and political pressure will be on the White House over the next few weeks for any hint that the United States will ease border restrictions.

Last week, following the Trudeau and Biden decisions, top Canadian and American envoys insisted that countries remain committed to a coordinated easing of border restrictions, even as they move at different speeds. Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman noted that US rules have allowed Canadians to travel to the United States throughout the pandemic, while Canada has restricted travel and flights at land borders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/30/governors-biden-us-canada-border-501902 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos